How to collect a Rift Cauldron in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has many challenges that offer cool consumables and bonuses, but the Rift Cauldron objective is confusing, so you may need this guide.

The full 2024 relaunch of MultiVersus has taken onboard a wealth of feedback, with developer Player First Games tweaking various systems, including the parry, and making balances to the character roster. In addition to its typical modes—such as Ranked—new challenges have been added.

One particular mission asks you to collect a Rift Cauldron. But without the right knowledge, your hopes are bleak—so prepare yourself!

How to complete “Collect Rift Cauldron” challenge in MultiVersus

Less clues than an episode of Scooby-Doo. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rift progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the “Collect Rift Cauldron” challenge in MultiVersus, you need to earn 100 Stars in any Rift to unlock and access the Rift Cauldron.

This challenge requires some proper detective work to figure out what to do. Luckily for us, we cracked the case, earned our Scooby Snacks, and can tell you what you need to do step-by-step to Collect a Rift Cauldron:

Load up MultiVersus. On the home screen on the left-hand side, click on “Enter Rifts.” As a basic example, click on the first one (as of May 29, 2024), Multiversal Mayhem! Let’s keep it nice and simple and select “Easy” mode. A bracket-like layout pops up showing 25 Rift Nodes for you to conquer—with each one worth up to five Stars. You unlock new Rift Nodes by completing previous challenges before it. Each Rift Node has five unique challenges with specific unlock conditions you have to meet—and you will likely end up replaying nodes several times. Collect 100 Stars across the 25 challenges, and on the Rift screen—as shown by our “Rift Progress” screenshot above—it tracks your progress in the bottom-right corner. When you have 100 Stars, you unlock and can collect the Rift Cauldron.

There are several difficulty levels across numerous Rifts (with more to come), so don’t settle for one Rift Cauldron—aim to get them all!

After all, it helps in your bid to level up your Fighter Mastery fast and get Prestige Points, and the experience of fighting can surely only prepare you for Ranked mode.

