How to unlock Ranked mode in MultiVersus

Published: May 28, 2024 09:51 am

The best way to prove how good you are at MultiVersus is through its Ranked mode. A competitive game mode intended to separate the mice from the monstrously good is always welcomed by elite-level players.

Casuals can pop in and out of MultiVersus and enjoy mindboggling and improbable showdowns between the likes of Agent Smith and Jason Voorhees. For hardened fighting game veterans, though, MultiVersus is serious business, and Ranked serves as the perfect colosseum.

Featuring ranks for you to ascend and descend, Ranked lets you compete against players at your skill level (under strict rules), and for some—this is the only way to play. Let’s find out everything we know about MultiVersus‘ Ranked mode.

Can you play Ranked in MultiVersus?

locked ranked mode screen in multiversus
It wasn’t meant to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For unknown reasons, you can’t play MultiVersus Ranked mode right now because it’s locked and greyed out in the fighting game’s mode selection screen.

We’ve checked the MultiVersus socials and Discord and have not found any reason as to why developer Player First Games hasn’t activated Ranked mode from the get-go. On the other hand, this isn’t an uncommon move for an online multiplayer title.

Call of Duty—and various other online titles—opt to hold off on making Ranked live each year while they ascertain the multiplayer’s infrastructure and ensure the meta is consistent. Even though the developer has a ton of data from the MultiVersus beta, the fighter’s 2024 launch state is different, and it’s now a case of finding out if anything needs fixing first.

For instance, The Joker is a new character, which means he needs testing to ensure he’s balanced before Ranked play is considered. As usual, we are keeping an eye out for updates and checking developer socials, and we’ll update you once any news drops.

Until then, find out how to unlock Banana Guard from Adventure Time and how to change from offline to online.

