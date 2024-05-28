Jake and Morty facing off with Chicken Gauntlets.
How to change from offline to online on MultiVersus

There's a good reason behind this.
Mohid Shahid
Published: May 28, 2024

Most games today come with online mode enabled by default, requiring players who prefer solo play to disable it. But many MultiVersus players find themselves starting in offline mode, leading to some confusion about how to get online. The answer involves a few extra steps, but don’t worry— we’ve got you covered.

How to switch from offline to online on MultiVersus

Rift rewards shown on a screen in MultiVersus.
To switch to MultiVersus online mode on consoles, go to your account settings and change the age of the account to 18 or older to play with friends. The game defaults to offline mode to protect younger users from making in-game purchases and potentially spending their parents’ money. If the game detects you’re under 18, it automatically sets offline mode for safety reasons.

How to switch to online on PC

If you’re playing MultiVersus on PC, the process to switch from offline to online requires a few extra steps:

  • Type %appdata% into your search bar and press Enter.
  • Navigate to the AppData folder.
  • Click on Local.
  • Find and open the MultiVersus folder.
  • Open the Saved folder and delete the entire SaveGames folder.
  • Restart MultiVersus and, when prompted, enter an age that is 18 or older.

Following these steps will switch the game to online mode, allowing you to delve into the universe of your favorite characters and compete with others globally.

