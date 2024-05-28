Parrying is one of the most iconic mechanics in fighting games, and MultiVersus enjoyers are finally able to pull off some nasty combos in their fight alongside their favorite cartoon characters.

Recommended Videos

MultiVersus made its initial debut on July 19, 2022, featuring many different characters from multiple Warner Bros. properties, such as Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo, LeBron James from Space Jam, and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. With the full launch, however, the developers have made significant changes to the game, including the addition of new mechanics.

Here’s how to parry in MultiVersus.

Parrying in MultiVersus, explained

Ready your pies, grab a sandwich, and sharpen your skills, cause it's almost time to jump back into the mayhem. Welcome back to #MultiVersus, MVPs! pic.twitter.com/wQdIE5GuGP — MultiVersus (@multiversus) May 20, 2024

In MultiVersus, parrying is one of the six pips in the game’s dodge meter. The ability is activated with neutral dodge, but you’ll need to time it perfectly against your enemy’s incoming attack. You’ll know you’ve successfully parried an opposing player’s attack because the Parried wordmark and icon will show up next to your character, along with a sharp striking noise.

After you’ve successfully parried an attack, you’ll have a bit more time that your opponent to launch a counter-attack while they’re stuck in a small animation. It’s a great way to switch the momentum within a fight, and start up your own winning rally against an opponent that was quickly building up your meter.

This does, however, require precise timing to pull off, and if you miss the parry, you’ll be stuck in an animation that will leave you open for another attack. It’s all about knowing the attack patterns of your opponents, and mastering the timing against each character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more