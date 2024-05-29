How to earn Prestige Points in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has multiple ways to unlock characters, cosmetics, and other items—but Prestige Points are an area of the game that might confuse players who aren’t aware of how they work.

When MultiVersus relaunched on May 28, Player First Games introduced a completely reworked currency system that simplifies how you unlock different aspects of the game, such as fighters, skins, and character Perks. Among those split currencies is the newly added “Prestige,” which acts as a special set of points only used to obtain exclusive cosmetics. If you need a rundown on how Prestige Points work as a currency and what you can get with them, keep reading.

What are Prestige Points in MultiVersus? Explained

Prestige is a type of currency in MultiVersus used to access the Prestige Store. This is the only way to access certain exclusive cosmetics that aren’t available using any other currency or method—as of May 28.

These might cost you an arm and a leg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prestige Store has a list of exclusive cosmetics that you can rarely get anywhere else, and they all cost a pretty penny. From a The Batman Who Laughs Joker skin and Beach Bash Harley Quinn skin to a SHAZAM! Ring Out animation, the prices range from 9,000 to 100,000 Prestige Points.

How do you get Prestige Points in MultiVersus?

There is only one way to earn Prestige Points in MultiVersus—collect them by acquiring cosmetics in the game. It doesn’t matter how you get those cosmetics, but you do need to collect them to get Prestige Points.

For example, the Pass the Salt Taunt is the reward for reaching level four in the Season One Battle Pass. Collecting it netted me 350 Prestige Points. But, the rarer the cosmetic, the more Prestige you will get.

Don’t get salty on your grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And, if you played the beta, you should already have some Prestige built up depending on how many items you already have in your collection. For example, just from the cosmetics I earned during my first few hours playing MultiVersus after it launched again, I already had over 78,000 Prestige because I’d previously unlocked skins like The Animated Series Batman Legendary Variant.

So, if you want to quickly rack up Prestige, you likely need to hit up the microtransaction section of the shop and do some spending on rare skins or some of the item bundles.

