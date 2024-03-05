FF7 Rebirth sales figures: How many copies has it sold so far?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had a ton of hype to live up to, especially after the popularity of the FF7 Remake, and we have the latest on Cloud and the gang’s latest adventure and the state of Rebirth‘s copies sold right now.

The project to remake Final Fantasy 7 is long, and we’re already nine years (and counting) into it since the 2015 announcement. 2020’s FF7 Remake was the first big step, and now 2024’s FF7 Rebirth has delivered the next pulsating chapter—and Rebirth isn’t the last FF7 game either.

As well as measuring its success based on reviews and Metacritic score, which has proved exceptional for FF7 Rebirth, copies sold are another huge barometer of success.

How many copies has Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sold so far?

The sales numbers should end up being fair. Image via Square Enix.

The true Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth first-week sales have yet to be revealed, however, according to a very strong industry source, Rebirth‘s physical copies sold could be as much as 30% down at the same point in the FF7 Remake‘s first week.

According to Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, “In terms of UK boxed sales, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth‘s opening week is down nearly 30% over the launch of the previous game. The first game came out during the peak of COVID lockdowns (gfk figures). Digital data arrives later in the week.”

The first main thing to read into this is that physical sales could be well down, which, yes, could mean a 30% decrease in physical media, but also a 30% (or more) increase in FF7 Rebirth‘s digital copies sold figure.

In layman’s terms, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s overall sales in the first week could still be higher than the FF7 Remake‘s when factoring in both physical and digital copies sold. 2020’s remake also arrived during the initial lockdown period of the COVID-19 breakdown in many parts, meaning people had a lot of free time, which may have also been a contributing factor if Rebirth doesn’t quite live up to the overall success of its predecessor.

We’ll update this the second the full sales figures are released, and it’ll be interesting to see how Rebirth and the FF7 Remake stack up against one another.

In the meantime, if you are enjoying FF7 Rebirth, be sure to honor the Loveless mini-game and unlock all of Rebirth’s cool costumes.