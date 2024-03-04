FF7 Rebirth Critically Acclaimed: How to get S review in Loveless at Gold Saucer

The story of Loveless has been expanded upon with both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Crisis Core: Reunion remake, and here in Rebirth, you can not only take part, but earn the Critically Acclaimed trophy for doing so.

Loveless was first seen in the original 1997 Final Fantasy 7 title—it’s not just new lore conjured for the recent remake titles. In FF7 Rebirth, the story is brought to life at the Gold Saucer through a virtual, interactive telling of the events featuring your party. As well as being a fun distraction from the usual, harrowing circumstances of FF7 Rebirth‘s bigger picture, it’s also a necessity to master if you want to fully complete the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list.

How to get S review in Loveless in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

I wasn't perfect in each Act, but still got the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get an S ranking in the FF7 Rebirth Loveless performance mini-game, you need to get long combos along with the majority of button presses rated as Great. As FF games like to do sometimes, the conditions for an S ranking are not really outlined, so you’re left to fend for yourself in this respect. Just like with the Junon Parade performance, you have to use common sense and logic to figure out how well you’ve done by the time your evaluation rolls around.

Loveless is split up into several acts, allowing you to make decisions affecting how the narrative plays out. Ultimately, they don’t have much of a bearing as it’s mostly the same story, just with minor tweaks in the route, but ultimately resulting in the same destination—if you’re successful.

PlayStation symbols and commands will pop, like the Junon Parade, and it’s up to you to press buttons at the right time to impress the watching audience. I have tried Loveless a couple of times, mixing up the different permutations, and I found that as long as I was hitting the majority of button prompts with a Great rating, then I could still achieve an S at the end with some mistakes

Tip: I know it kind of sucks, but if you’re dead set on getting an S rank, you can’t watch the story or scenes themselves unfold. Your full undivided attention needs to be put into not blinking, seriously, and looking out for the next prompt.

Perfection isn’t required here. But if you do happen to come up short and not receive the trophy, restart from the beginning by loading in a previous save, and try again until the trophy pops.

How to earn Critically Acclaimed trophy in FF7 Rebirth

It's trophy time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete Critically Acclaimed in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you earn the trophy for receiving “a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.”

Similar to the Piano songs performances, you need to cross a certain points threshold to achieve the required rank in Loveless. If you satisfy the criteria, you will earn an S rating and be awarded the Critically Acclaimed trophy in the performance celebration scene—shown in the screenshot above. If you’ve not gotten it by this point, it’s probably time to give it another go.

I have faith in you to pull it off, though. Once you do, check to see if you have every FF7 Rebirth costume, and you can use our top Fort Condor tips to make the mini-game a breeze.