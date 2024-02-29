Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Piano Virtuoso: How to play all Piano songs and receive remuneration

Take a break from slaying monsters and saving the world by bending your knees to sit on a stool in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and regale the party with a symphony of sound from your fingertips, earning the Piano Virtuoso trophy in the process.

While minigames like Queen’s Blood and distractions like Chocobo Racing aren’t the be-all and end-all of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, they sure are fun. One of the many activities you can lose time to is playing the piano, which you’ll have to do if you want to complete the Final Fantasy 7 trophy list.

If this all sounds great to you, I’ve gone through the world of FF7 Rebirth and tracked down each piano location, as well as identified the reward you can procure for mastering music.

How many piano songs are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

There are eight different piano songs in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but for the Piano Virtuoso trophy, you only need to complete the first six of these.

The other two are completely optional, harder performances for only the determined who want 100 percent game completion across the board.

Every Piano song location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Piano song location No. 1 – On Our Way

Piano location one on map.

The first piece of piano music you come across, and its accompanying piano, is in the Junon Region. You can find the piano in the middle of the Crow’s Nest location, in the very east of Junon.

Piano song location No. 2 – Tifa’s Theme

Piano location two on map.

Next up, once you’ve reached the Corel Region, you’ll naturally come across piano number two in a Costa Del Sol hotel you have to go in as part of the main story. You will need to play for an audience, and you’ll be able to put on a great performance here.

Piano song location No. 3 – Barret’s Theme

Piano location three on map.

Piano location number three is unlocked after reaching the Mt. Corel part of the story. Still in the Corel Region of course, if Barret is not too down about the events of his town’s past, he might be inclined to hear you belt out Barret’s Theme—as marked by the screenshots above.

Piano song location No. 4 – Cinco de Chocobo

Piano location four on map.

The Gongaga Region is the home of piano number four, and it’s in the heart of the village, tucked away in the corner of one of the main rooms.

Piano song location No. 5 – Two Legs? Nothin’ To It

Piano location five on map.

I hope you’ve been getting an A or somewhere thereabouts on the previous performances, as the difficulty is raised a notch or two here. Cosmo Canyon is where piano number five and its sheet music are situated, specifically in the Inn on the “Flight of Vagrancy” floor.

Piano song location No. 6 – Aerith’s Theme

Piano location six on map.

To track down the sixth and final mandatory piano and sheet music, Cloud and the gang will need to reach the Nibel Region. To access it, you will have to advance through enough of the story and gain access to the “My White-Haired Angel” side quest. Complete it, and you’ll perform Aerith’s Theme in the process.

Piano song location No. 7 – Let the Battles Begin!

Earn an A in the first six songs, speak to Dorian, and he will celebrate your accomplishment and provide you with a new piece of music to perform—Let the Battles Begin!

Piano song location No. 8 – One-Winged Angel

Find and return 88 items as part of Johnny’s Treasure Trove in the “The Saga of the Seaside Inn” side quest, which you can start once you’ve completed the Costa Del Sol chapter of FF7 Rebirth. Doing so will earn you the One-Winged Angel sheet music.

Piano song rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The main song rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So far, we’ve earned rewards for the six performances needed for the Piano Virtuoso trophy and they’re all varying levels of Materia.

Check out each song and the reward for earning at least an A-Rank.

Song name Rank required Reward On Our Way A HP Up Materia Tifa’s Theme A MP Up Materia Barret’s Theme A Warding Materia Cinco de Chocobo A Steadfast Block Materia Two Legs? Nothin’ To It A Disempowerment Materia Aerith’s Theme A Binding Materia

If you need any help with your earned Materia, we know the fastest ways to level up Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—very useful if you’re after beginner tips and tricks too.

How to earn the Piano Virtuoso trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy

Another bronze banked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To tick off this trophy, simply earn an A-rank grade in performances of On Our Way, Tifa’s Theme, Barret’s Theme, Cinco de Chocobo, Two Legs? Nothin’ To It, and Aerith’s Theme.

The official description says, “Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration.” Just remember, Let the Battles Begin! and One-Winged Angel are not required for the trophy.