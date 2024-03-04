All costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Forget the boring default costumes; Final Fantasy 7 Febirth has a ton of extra outfits to make our legendary heroes look even snazzier in combat.

Recommended Videos

As with most JRPGs, FF7 Rebirth offers many customization options in addition to its staggering amount of content. You can find and equip better weapons and change the outfits of Final Fantasy 7‘s iconic characters.

Each hero has new outfits, with some having more than others. They range from super-casual get-ups suited to the scorch of the sun to familiar stylish SOLDIER threads. Let’s run through every costume in FF7 Rebirth and how you can get them.

Every costume in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to unlock them

Each playable character starts with a default costume resembling their traditional appearance from the OG Final Fantasy 7 title. However, as you progress through the game, you gain access to various other outfits and skins to customize the cast.

Here is every known FF7 Rebirth outfit and how to acquire them all.

All Cloud costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Ex-SOLDIER: First Class

Cloud’s default outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The classic Cloud SOLDIER outfit is the starting attire for Cloud when you first begin Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and you don’t need to do anything to obtain it.

Ocean Chocobo

Cloud’s second outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This outfit is one of two Cloud can first acquire in Chapter 6 at the Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region for completing companion mini-games. It can be also be got later in the game after the completion of this chapter.

Wild Surf

Cloud’s third outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cloud’s other piece of clothing he can first acquire in Chapter 6 at the Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region is Wild Surf. This revealing piece can also be got later on in FF7 Rebirth as well.

Midgar Infantry

Cloud’s fourth outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fourth and final outfit for Cloud is Midgar Infantry, and it’s permanently usable once you’ve completed the Junon Parade portion of FF7 Rebirth—after you’ve found all the Midgar 7th Infantry Unit troops.

All Barret costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Avalanche Cell Leader

Barret’s default outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Barret only has two costumes. His first one, the default look, is the mean-looking Avalanche-leader Barret skin. If you want him to look fierce as he steams into combat, then Avalanche Cell Leader is the way.

Junon Naval Crew

Barret’s second outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the other hand, I implore you to equip the Junon Naval Crew attire, acquired after Chapter 4’s Junon section again, as he looks fabulous and hilarious in equal measure.

All Aerith costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Independent Florist

Aerith’s default outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another default costume, and this time, it’s Aerith’s Independent Florist look. This is the automatic attire of a sweet, innocent flower girl who doesn’t realize the impact she will have on the world.

Floral Delight

Aerith’s second outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aerith also has two new outfits that you can unlock in the Costa Del Sol, and Floral Delight is the more refined and elegant of the two choices. As usual, if you don’t get it during the main story component, you can come back later and get it.

Pink Mermaid

Aerith’s third outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want Aerith to unleash a more fun and freeing side, you can go for her Pink Mermaid outfit in the Costa Del Sol, which doesn’t need to be added to your inventory if you want to opt for Floral Delight, for example.

Midgar Infantry

Aerith’s fourth outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like Cloud, Aerith can wear the Midgar Infantry skin, which is also unlocked after you complete the Junon Parade.

All Tifa costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Pride of Seventh Heaven

Tifa’s default outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the most cosplayed looks in the world, Pride of Seventh Heaven is the name of Tifa Lockart’s jaw-dropping style. It’s been imitated for decades—and it’s her default costume.

Majestic Glamour

Tifa’s second outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like Cloud and Aerith, Tifa has two new outfits as part of the Costa Del Sol activities, and her Majestic Glamour ensemble is a practical piece unlocked in either Chapter 6 or further in the game if you return.

Shining Spirit

Tifa’s third outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The outfit that broke the internet, Tifa’s Shining Spirit skin allows the fiery fighter to show off her physique and let her hair (and fists down). If you don’t choose this skin immediately, it’s another one you can get after Chapter 6 concludes.

Midgar Infantry

Tifa’s fourth outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete the trio, Tifa’s Midgar Infantry skin ensures that Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith can revisit their time as Midgar troops. Once more, it’s a permanent addition after Chapter 4.

All Yuffie costumes in FF7 Rebirth

World’s Greatest Materia Hunter

Yuffie’s default outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Onto Yuffie and her default costume—World’s Greatest Materia Hunter—is familiar, fun, and free skin she sports the second we see her.

Summer Orange

Yuffie’s second outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While this costume pertains to Yuffie’s time in the Costa Del Sol, she automatically changes into it once she’s there, so you won’t need to go out of your way to procure Summer Orange.

Moogle Hat & Cape

Yuffie’s third outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cute and adorable, the Moogle Hat & Cape is designed to keep Yuffie’s identity protected and ensure her ninja-like skills are sharp. It’s available once she joins the party.

Wutai Pop Star

Yuffie’s fourth outfit. by Dot Esports.

Unlockable after Chapter 8, Wutai Pop Star, this intricate garb has the honor of transforming Yuffie from a Materia-hunting menace into a classy character.

All Red XII costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Hellhound

Red’s unlockable outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aside from Red XIII’s usual fur look, you can unlock one more outfit for him—Hellhound. It comes at a price, though—1,000 GP currency, which you can only get at the Gold Saucer. If you have the amount, head to the nearest GP Exchange desk and purchase and equip Hellhound.

All Cait Sith costumes in FF7 Rebirth

Court Jester

Cait Sith’s unlockable outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Wrapping up this costumes guide is Court Jester—an alternative skin for Cait Sith. It’s not wholly different, granted, but it adds a novelty look to Cait Sith, and like Hellhound, is a special 1,000 GP unlock at the Gold Saucer.