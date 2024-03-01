How to change outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Being able to change your character’s appearance is always a fun way to show your flair in games. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can’t change the character’s physical appearance, but you can change their outfits.

Here’s everything you need to know about changing outfits in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to change outfits, explained

You must change into beachwear to enter the beach. Image via Square Enix

You can unlock the ability to change your outfits at Changing Booths once you reach Costa del Sol in Chapter Six of the main story in FF7 Rebirth. There are a few quests you’ll complete before you can unlock the Changing Booth, like:

Finding a room to stay in

to stay in Taking your lucky ticket number seven to play mini and earn companion cards.

Once you have a companion card, you can exchange it for beachwear at the Companion Card Shop Attendant.

As soon as you obtain some beachwear for Cloud, you can unlock the Changing Booths, where you can change your outfit. These Changing Booths are scattered around Costa del Sol and other major settlements, and you can even find them at Chocobo Ranches. As they are an important part of customization in FF7 Rebirth, it has a specific Changing Booth map icon—it resembles an outfit rack. So, you really can’t miss it.

To change your outfit at the Changing Booth:

Interact with the door of the Changing Booth to open it. Select your desired outfit (they’re shown on the left of your character). Wait for your character to change into the outfit and exit the booth.

There is a Changing Booth behind the Companion Card Shop Attendant. Screenshot via YouTube (Shirrako)

Once you have your beachwear on, you can head to the beach, and continue with the main story. As you unlock more outfits throughout the campaign, you simply need to return to a Changing Booth and follow the steps above to change your outfit. These outfits can only be used in specific regions and events. However, after you’ve beaten the FF7 Rebirth campaign, you can replay the chapters and wear any outfit you’ve unlocked.