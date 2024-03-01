Category:
Final Fantasy

How to change outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have to complete a few chapters before you can change anything.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:46 pm
Two women wearing outfits in FF7 Rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Being able to change your character’s appearance is always a fun way to show your flair in games. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can’t change the character’s physical appearance, but you can change their outfits.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about changing outfits in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to change outfits, explained

A Beach with a boat and people in FF7 Rebirth
You must change into beachwear to enter the beach. Image via Square Enix

You can unlock the ability to change your outfits at Changing Booths once you reach Costa del Sol in Chapter Six of the main story in FF7 Rebirth. There are a few quests you’ll complete before you can unlock the Changing Booth, like:

  • Finding a room to stay in
  • Taking your lucky ticket number seven to play mini and earn companion cards.

Once you have a companion card, you can exchange it for beachwear at the Companion Card Shop Attendant.

As soon as you obtain some beachwear for Cloud, you can unlock the Changing Booths, where you can change your outfit. These Changing Booths are scattered around Costa del Sol and other major settlements, and you can even find them at Chocobo Ranches. As they are an important part of customization in FF7 Rebirth, it has a specific Changing Booth map icon—it resembles an outfit rack. So, you really can’t miss it.

To change your outfit at the Changing Booth:

  1. Interact with the door of the Changing Booth to open it.
  2. Select your desired outfit (they’re shown on the left of your character).
  3. Wait for your character to change into the outfit and exit the booth.
Cloud in beachwear in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth
There is a Changing Booth behind the Companion Card Shop Attendant. Screenshot via YouTube (Shirrako)

Once you have your beachwear on, you can head to the beach, and continue with the main story. As you unlock more outfits throughout the campaign, you simply need to return to a Changing Booth and follow the steps above to change your outfit. These outfits can only be used in specific regions and events. However, after you’ve beaten the FF7 Rebirth campaign, you can replay the chapters and wear any outfit you’ve unlocked.

related content
Read Article How to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to get cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to max out your Moogle Emporium Merchant Rank in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
How to max out Moogle Emporium Merchant Ranks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to max out your Moogle Emporium Merchant Rank in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to get cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get cushions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to max out your Moogle Emporium Merchant Rank in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
How to max out Moogle Emporium Merchant Ranks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to max out your Moogle Emporium Merchant Rank in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.