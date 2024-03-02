Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth the last game?

2024’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a follow-up to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and I’m here today to reveal if these will be the only two remakes of Square’s epic FF7 story.

Carrying on the tale of Avalance trying to take down Shinra and Sephiroth, Rebirth leaves Midgar behind to pursue a far more expansive and open world—reimagining countless beloved locations and activities. When all is said and done, though, many are wondering if the FF7 Rebirth as a sequel is the end of the story.

Is FF7 Rebirth the last game?

Who’s ready for one more round? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is not the last game in the FF7 remake series, as it’s already been confirmed by Square Enix that a third and final title will be released to wrap up the long-term trilogy story.

Square Enix has made it clear that its vision for a full-scale remake far exceeds that of a standard remaster. This is why 2020’s part one Final Fantasy 7 Remake focused on exploring more of Midgar.

2024’s Rebirth takes us to the open world to encounter iconic foes like the Midgardsormr, Junon for the famous Junon Parade, and even an exploration of Nibelheim.

When will Final Fantasy 7 Remake part three release?

Given the nature of the development cycles we’ve seen so far, it’s likely that Final Fantasy 7 Remake part three will be released in either 2028 or 2029, but nothing has been confirmed so far on the matter.