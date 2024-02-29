Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?

There’s is nothing wrong with instance-based games, but many RPG players—Final Fantasy fans included—prefer open-world titles because they can explore to their heart’s content. As the Final Fantasy franchise is known for both open-world and instance-based games, many want to know if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is open-world.

Here’s everything we know about F7 Rebirth‘s environment after release.

Is FF7 Rebirth open world, explained

Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an open-world game, meaning you can explore the curated environments as much as you’d like.

However, there’s a catch: The regions are segmented, meaning there are barriers in place. So, you can still explore every nook and cranny, but you will eventually encounter barriers, and after quite some time, you will run out of things to do.

This may not sound like a positive open-world experience to some, but it has several advantages here. When you’ve completed everything in an area, you can move on, knowing there’s nothing else to do unless you want to stand among the flowers, ride your Chocobo, and watch the scenery change.

It also means you aren’t going to get sidetracked, bored, and drop the game. There have been countless times when I’ve ventured into the wilds of Elder Scrolls Online and spent days exploring, getting fed up with exploring, and then totally dropping it. While it was of my own doing, and I enjoy chest hunting, the world’s vastness is both a joy and a curse. It’s why smaller open-world regions like in FF7 Rebirth can be so good.

