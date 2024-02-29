Category:
Final Fantasy

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?

There’s much for you to explore.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 09:02 pm
Cloud and Sephiroth journeying though grassland
Image via Square Enix

There’s is nothing wrong with instance-based games, but many RPG players—Final Fantasy fans included—prefer open-world titles because they can explore to their heart’s content. As the Final Fantasy franchise is known for both open-world and instance-based games, many want to know if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is open-world.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about F7 Rebirth‘s environment after release.

Is FF7 Rebirth open world, explained

A man with wounds wearing armor and fur in FF7 Rebirth
There is much to be explored in FF7 Rebirth’s open world environments. Image via Square Enix

Yes, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an open-world game, meaning you can explore the curated environments as much as you’d like.

However, there’s a catch: The regions are segmented, meaning there are barriers in place. So, you can still explore every nook and cranny, but you will eventually encounter barriers, and after quite some time, you will run out of things to do.

This may not sound like a positive open-world experience to some, but it has several advantages here. When you’ve completed everything in an area, you can move on, knowing there’s nothing else to do unless you want to stand among the flowers, ride your Chocobo, and watch the scenery change. 

It also means you aren’t going to get sidetracked, bored, and drop the game. There have been countless times when I’ve ventured into the wilds of Elder Scrolls Online and spent days exploring, getting fed up with exploring, and then totally dropping it. While it was of my own doing, and I enjoy chest hunting, the world’s vastness is both a joy and a curse. It’s why smaller open-world regions like in FF7 Rebirth can be so good.

Considering this is still a Final Fantasy game, you’ll want to get your mount, the Chocobo, quite quickly to make your adventures and explorations easier.

related content
Read Article Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
aerith looking at camera in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beginners guide: 9 tips and tricks you need to know
cloud in nibelheim in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beginners guide: 9 tips and tricks you need to know
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
aerith looking at camera in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beginners guide: 9 tips and tricks you need to know
cloud in nibelheim in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beginners guide: 9 tips and tricks you need to know
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 28, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.