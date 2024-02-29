How to skip chapter one (Nibelheim) in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Square Enix reeled everyone in to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with a demo full of Screamers, tragic backstories, and slow walks. But now that the full game is out, I’d rather skip all that drama in chapter one.

During the first part of the FF7R demo, you go on a hiking trip with Sephiroth and Tifa in Mt. Nibel. Though it wasn’t revealed in the demo, this section of the game makes up a solid chunk of chapter one in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you completed this part of the demo already, I don’t blame you for wanting to skip it to dive into this massive open-world JRPG.

How to skip the Nibelheim chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Jenova who?

You can’t skip all of chapter one in FF7R, only a portion of it. You have to watch the train cutscenes, slay some monsters as Sephiroth, speak to Cloud’s mom, and go to bed at the inn all over again. You can also play the piano and do some yoga to earn some trophies.

You can skip the entire trip to Mt. Nibel if you’ve already completed it in the demo. If you have, and kept your save, when you wake up the next day to meet Tifa, you run with her and Sephiroth for a short while before being interrupted by a pop-up asking if you want to “skip to the village?”

If you decide to skip, you won’t have to go through the trouble of solving Mako puzzles, fighting Screamers, and reliving Sephiroth’s tragic backstory. Instead, you cut right to the part where Sephiroth locks himself in the Shinra Manor’s basement.

Chapter one doesn’t end there, though. As it turns out, the first part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s demo only contained a portion of chapter one. You still have a couple more awkward conversations and Queen’s Blood games. If you’re having trouble with SE’s magnificent card game, we’ve got some FF7R tips and tricks for you.