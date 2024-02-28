Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo progress carry over?

If you explored every nook and cranny of the Nibelheim and Junon regions like me, it’s only understandable you want to know if your progress in the demo will carry over to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s full release.

After all, you wouldn’t want to face the Terror of the Deep again, would you?

Does progress from the FF7 Rebirth demo carry over?

Yes and no. Image via Square Enix

When you start playing the game, any progress you made in the Nibelheim chapter part of the FF7R demo will carry over. However, nothing you did in the Junon region will be saved.

Basically it boils down to which version you played. Progress from the Nibelheim chapter, which was released on Feb. 6, carries over to the full game. If you completed this section with Sephiroth in the demo, you can skip it when you play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Any progress you made in the demo released on Feb. 21 will be lost. This includes every Chocobo Stop you lifted and every tiny Chocobo you petted.

Square Enix didn’t make this choice on a whim either. The Junon region you explored in the demo isn’t an exact copy of the one you get to explore when FF7 Rebirth comes out.

It was worth playing the demo though, because you’ll get given a few rewards when the full game finally hits shelves. These include:

The Kupo Charm: Boosts the extraction of resource items.

Boosts the extraction of resource items. Survival Set: A kit with Potions, Ethers, and other aid consumables.

Make sure the FF7R demo save is on your PS5 when the game comes out to claim your rewards. You can also preload the game to start playing as soon as it’s out.