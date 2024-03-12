FF7 Rebirth: Pursuit of Perfection walkthrough

After you finish the encounter at the Gongaga reactor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll be able to do quests around the Gongaga region. One of the first quests you can do is the Pursuit of Perfection, which will give you a new weapon for Barret.

Here’s the entire walkthrough for Pursuit of Perfection in FF7 Rebirth.

Before you start the Pursuit of Perfection quest in FF7 Rebirth

Izo lives and works in this house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can, technically, accept the Pursuit of Perfection quest in FF7 Rebirth from the Gongaga notice board even before you visit the Gongaga reactor (story-related), but you won’t be able to explore the region freely, which means you won’t really be able to do the quest. So, make sure you finish the story-related things in Gongaga first before you start working on this quest.

How to complete Pursuit of Perfection in FF7 Rebirth

After you accept the quest from the notice board in Gongaga, visit Izo’s Smithery and talk to Izo. He lives alone in a house just northeast of Gongaga. Talk to Izo, and he will be impressed with Barret’s weapon.

In fact, Izo likes Barret’s weapon so much that he will offer to make a brand-new weapon for him. All he needs is some materials—so help the guy out.

Izo tells you everything you need is written on a map he keeps inside his shed. He will give you his storage shed key. Head to the storage shed south of Izo’s Smithery (through the little arch) and take the map.

Follow the path to find get to the materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map is actually made of several pictures that tell you exactly where you need to go from the shed. You can follow the pictures or simply go to the location in the image above (just west of Izo’s house).

When you get to the location, you will be attacked by four Daggerwings. You can Pressure and Stagger them by using the Wind attacks (Wind Materia). I recommend you focus on killing one Daggerwing at a time because when they attack in groups, they can be quite annoying.

There are two ores on the ground, and the rest are up this rope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you take out the Daggerwing, face the wall on the north and you’ll see a rope with a few planks at the bottom leading you up the cliff. This is where you can get the materials, or rather, Draconite ore. You can get two pieces at the edge while the rest are up the rope on the cliff. Draconite ore really sticks out because of its dark purple color, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

Once you have all eight pieces, travel back to Izo’s Smithery and give him the ore.

Reward for completing Pursuit of Perfection in FF7 Rebirth

Fafnir Rifle is a decent magical weapon for Barret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your reward for completing Pursuit of Perfection is the Fafnir rifle—a weapon for Barret.

The Fafnir rifle is a decent weapon, too. It gives Barret a nice boost with his Magic Attacks, and he can master the Point Blank ability with it. Point Blank is similar to Maximum Fury as it consumes all Barret’s ATB charges, but instead of firing, he charges at the enemy and melee hits them with the gun. It also has five Materia slots, which is pretty handy.