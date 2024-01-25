Palworld vs Enshrouded: Which should you play?

Palworld and Enshrouded are two early access titles recently made playable which both encourage exploration, crafting, and sandbox gameplay. If you are looking to purchase one of these two compelling games, you might want to know more about both respective titles.

Both Palworld and Enshrouded fall under the survival game category, though each game provides a drastically different gameplay experience. If you aren’t sure which game is for you, here is what we recommend.

Palworld vs. Enshrouded: What’s different?

Palworld is one of the most unique titles set to release in 2024 | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Palworld and Enshrouded encourage player exploration through an open world and emphasis on crafting, these two games are extremely different. Above all else, Palworld is a monster-battling game similar to Pokémon.

If you enjoy Pokémon‘s gameplay or the open world seen in recent Pokémon game releases, then Palworld is for you. Pocket Pair’s project differs from the Nintendo staple however, as it provides greater agency to trainers by arming them with firearms.

Enshrouded is a survival title with an action-adventure focus, setting up your character as a hero in a plagued land. In Enshrouded you are able to interact and terraform the world around you with magical abilities, specialize in crafting and combat skills, and delve into dangerous dungeons.

Palworld or Enshrouded, which should I play?

Enshrouded has plenty of mystery hidden across the foggy lands | Image via Keen Games

I personally recommend Enshrouded over Palworld, but this is primarily because I enjoy the RPG and fantasy elements of Keen Games’ Enshrouded more than the Pokémon-like aesthetics of Palworld.

Palworld is a uniquely fun game that puts a twist on the all-time classic monster battler, but it does require quite a bit of farming for your character and Pals to progress. Enshrouded allows you to alter your environment in ways I have never seen other survival games attempt, adding another interesting layer to gameplay.

Enshrouded also provides a much more casual survival game experience whenever compared to similar titles such as Valheim or Sons of the Forest. While the game does away with many resource bars, you do need to navigate and traverse around an ever-present shroud that often obstructs your way.

Given the incredible player agency that Enshrouded provides and open world at your disposal, Enshrouded is among my top picks for recent releases.