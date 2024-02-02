Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Honey in Enshrouded

Got a sweet tooth?
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:19 pm
Honey lying down on the grass in Enshrouded
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Honey is one of the resources needed to craft a Healing Potion in Enshrouded among a few other things. And since having enough healing items is always recommended as you venture to fight more dangerous monsters of the world, here’s how to get Honey in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Honey in Enshrouded

Enshrouded character aiming at the beehive with a bow
Not that bees are too dangerous anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded character aiming at the beehive with a bow
Not that bees are too dangerous anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded character aiming at the beehive with a bow
Not that bees are too dangerous anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Honey in Enshrouded from the beehives found on the trees. It’s hard to miss them, simply look for gray bags on the trees (sometimes two or three of them), get close to the tree, and harvest the beehive. The beehive drops one Honey and one Wax, which can be used to increase Flame strength or craft lighting items.

To harvest higher beehives that are out of reach, I recommend using a bow. A simple wooden arrow will do just fine. It’s also safer to take the beehives down from range because the bee swarm won’t spawn and attack you—which is something that might happen when you collect Honey from up close.

Beehive locations in Enshrouded

Enshrouded map of Longkeep
Don’t have to wander too far. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded map of Longkeep
Don’t have to wander too far. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded map of Longkeep
Don’t have to wander too far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The starting area near Longkeep and your first Flame Altar (or at least where you were recommended to build it) has quite a few trees with beehives. Look around the trees to the east of Longkeep and you should be able to gather a good chunk of Honey.

After you loot the beehive, it will disappear but also respawn in the same place on the next day. Long story short, don’t cut down the trees where you found beehives, as that’s an easy way to farm them without going too far away. There’s also a bug that instantly respawns resources including beehives if you leave to main menu and load back into the world. Use it to farm a load of resources.

Enshrouded map of Harvest Homestead
It’s not too far and also has a few lore books to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded map of Harvest Homestead
It’s not too far and also has a few lore books to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Enshrouded map of Harvest Homestead
It’s not too far and also has a few lore books to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you accidentally chopped down the trees with beehives at Longkeep, there are a few more locations where you can find more of them. The nearest one I found was the Harvest Homestead, west of the first Ancient Spire which acts as a fast travel point. From the Homestead, keep heading north, as the town of Willow Crush also has plenty of beehives for you to harvest. You can go as far as building another Flame Altar and then using the glitch for an easy farm.

Further down the line, you’ll get yourself a Farmer and complete quests with her. That’ll eventually unlock a Beehive Smoker to craft your own beehives and collect both Honey and Wax whenever you want.

related content
Read Article How to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded
A Flameborn stands on a base with a Kiln, a Tanning Station, and other facilities.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Sulfur in Enshrouded
How to find Sulfur in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sulfur in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Wax in Enshrouded
Enshrouded character looking at the beehive
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wax in Enshrouded
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded
A creature standing near a blue crack in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best player-created base designs in Enshrouded
A promotional image for the game Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best player-created base designs in Enshrouded
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded
A Flameborn stands on a base with a Kiln, a Tanning Station, and other facilities.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Sulfur in Enshrouded
How to find Sulfur in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sulfur in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Wax in Enshrouded
Enshrouded character looking at the beehive
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wax in Enshrouded
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded
A creature standing near a blue crack in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best player-created base designs in Enshrouded
A promotional image for the game Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best player-created base designs in Enshrouded
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 1, 2024

Author

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.