Enshrouded: How to save the game and locate your save file

Enshrouded is filled with dangers and adventures. Losing any progression is less than ideal in most cases, and you’ll want to ensure you save your game so you can locate your save file in a folder later.

Recommended Videos

I like the auto-save features in games, but I don’t always trust them. This habit carried over to Enshrouded, which led me to look for the manual save options before exiting. When I opened the game’s main menu, I couldn’t find a manual save option, but I quickly realized Enshrouded took a different approach to this.

How to save your game in Enshrouded

Enshrouded automatically saves your game. But if you want to manually save, follow the steps below.

Press ESC.

Choose Return to Main Menu or Quit to Desktop.

Selecting these options will force Enshrouded to save your game before exiting. I recommend this approach rather than a quick Alt+F4 exit. This way, you know your game will be saved and won’t have to worry about it.

Where to locate your save file in Enshrouded

The numbers might be slightly confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you don’t save your Enshrouded progress manually with the method above, your game will save itself regularly using Steam’s Cloud save. If you’d like to find it yourself, here’s how to locate your save file in Enshrouded.

Navigate to your Program Files (x86) folder.

Find Steam and open the userdata folder.

Click on your user ID number and open the remote folder.

If you find multiple “remote” files after completing the second step, I recommend using the search tool in the top right corner. Search for “remote” there, and the results will direct you in the right direction. In most cases, only one or two user ID folders will have a remote folder, narrowing down your search options.

How to delete a save file in Enshrouded

If you want to delete an Enshrouded save file, first launch the game. Click on Play and then choose either Private or Multiplayer. At this point, the game will ask whether you want to continue in one of your existing worlds. Click on the Edit button and choose Delete.

Upon deleting a save file, you can create your Enshrouded character again.

Enshourded’s future with mods remains a mystery, but if they become available, there will almost certainly be customizability options in character creation and editing save files.