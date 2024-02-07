Can you play Enshrouded solo?

In Enshrouded, you’re tasked with completing harrowing quests and venturing into dangerous mists while trying to survive terrifying creatures. Given this is a survival game, that’s to be expected. But the prospect of venturing into this world can seem daunting if you want to play solo—and many are wondering if that’s really possible.

Playing Enshrouded solo, explained

You can have your own private server. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

You can play Enshrouded solo. There are online servers where players can band together to take on the world, but you can create your own private server, venture into the realm of Embervale alone, and complete your journey at your own pace.

Will it be easy? No. But there are things you can do to ensure you increase your survivability and to make your life (or lives, depending on how often you die) much easier.

Tips for playing Enshrouded solo

If you’re ready to dive into Enshrouded solo, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to help you on your journey, including:

Play the meta or best builds. While it’s unnecessary, playing the best builds can be helpful because they offer more damage, utility, or survivability, which is what we want to do in a survival game. Do you need to play them? No. But they make combat much easier, especially in the late game. Multi-classing will help you survive. Even if you’re playing a strict Warlock build, throwing a couple of points into the red tree for health can make a difference, especially in the early stages where anything and everything can kill you. Break everything. If you pass by a town or settlement, break everything you can, like barrels or beds, because you can get resources, like scrap metal, quickly this way. It can be time-consuming, but it’s an easy way to get resources quickly without throwing yourself into too much danger, at least in the beginning. Strengthen and upgrade your Flame Altar. This applies to everyone. While it may seem tedious, it’s essential for getting into Deadly Shroud areas, and every time you strengthen your Flame Altar, the maximum number of Flame Altars you can have increases. So, you can set more fast-travel points and avoid walking and unnecessary creatures. Keep your rested buff. Buffs are generally overlooked. Your rested buff in Enshrouded increases your maximum stamina, health, and stamina regeneration, which means you can explore and farm for longer. Returning to camp to nap or stand by the fire for a buff may seem silly, but it’s worth it in the long run. Skill Points are your friends. As you’re playing solo, your Skill Points are your friends because it means you can quickly unlock stat nodes or skills in your skill tree. This is important because the more skills and stats you have, the more likely you will survive and defeat your enemies. You can also take down Shroud Roots and enter the Wells, but this is often a dangerous venture, so you can either try and defeat them or wait until you’re a little stronger and have at least a few pieces of armor and a weapon before trying. Eat food. Eating specific foods can give you nice buffs, even if they only last less than 30 minutes. For example, if you eat Grilled Bird Meat, you will get three Constitution points for 30 minutes. This equals 150 extra health because each Constitution point gives 50 health. The more health you have, the harder it is for you to be one-shot.

When playing Enshrouded solo, it’s up to you to collect all the resources, kill the bosses, and hopefully, not die. But if you can use these tips, you can explore and venture across Embervale at your own pace and have a great time doing it.