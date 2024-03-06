You need strong armor to face the daunting and dangerous world of Embervale in Enshrouded. There are lots of armor sets you’ll come across while exploring, which makes knowing which ones are best rather tricky.

If you want to be prepared for any challenge you come across, you need the strongest gear you can get to help you through it. Here are the best armor sets in Enshrouded, ranked.

Enshrouded best armor sets, ranked

Here are the five best armor sets you can use in Enshrouded ranked from worst to best. There are so many other sets you can find and craft, but these are the overall strongest choices.

5) Archmage

It’s not too difficult to obtain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Archmage set is a great choice for any type of magic-based build, whether it be a Wizard or Battlemage—and you can also craft this set yourself. This means you don’t have to wander the world looking for it and instead can just craft it whenever you unlock the recipe.

The Alchemist grants you the means to craft this set, so you first need to unlock them and work through a few of their quests like The Alchemist’s Mortar before you can actually make it. You also need a couple of important resources including Padding and Lapislazuli to craft it, but it’s still a lot easier to get than most other sets and is quite effective.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Archmage Hat Magical Resistance – 39

Physical Resistance – 26 +13 percent critical strike damage

+15 percent magical critical strike damage Archmage Chest Magical Resistance – 104

Physical Resistance – 52 +96 mana

+120 health Archmage Gloves Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 +12 percent staff damage

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Archmage Trousers Magical Resistance – 65

Physical Resistance – 26 +39 mana

+Two mana regeneration Archmage Boots Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 -120 mana timeout reduction

+Four mana regeneration

4) Guard of the North

One of the only fixed-location armor sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Guard of the North armor set is a pretty strong choice, and it’s also one of the easier sets to get. All of the pieces of this set can be found at fixed locations, so you can add this one to your collection with ease once you can travel to the Pike’s Port area.

This is a really well-balanced set if you’re torn on whether you want to lean more into Magical Resistance or Physical Resistance. The entire set is perfectly balanced between the two, so you have equal parts resistance to both with each item you equip.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Guard of the North Helmet Magical Resistance – 18

Physical Resistance – 18 -45 maximum time in the Shroud

+13 percent critical strike chance Guard of the North Chestplate Magical Resistance – 44

Physical Resistance – 44 -45 maximum time in the Shroud

+160 health Guard of the North Gloves Magical Resistance – 12

Physical Resistance – 12 -60 seconds maximum time in the Shroud

+Four percent magic damage

+Four percent melee damage

+Four percent ranged damage Guard of the North Pants Magical Resistance – 27

Physical Resistance – 27 -30 maximum time in the Shroud

+Eight stamina Guard of the North Boots Magical Resistance – 12

Physical Resistance – 12 -30 maximum time in the Shroud

+Three health regeneration

3) Eagle Eye

This set has quite a unique look to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle Eye set is one of three Legendary armor sets, and it’s one of the best you can get because of this. It’s especially strong for a Ranger build, but it really suits any kind of sneaky and stealth-based build you might be going for.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Eagle Eye Helmet Magical Resistance – 33

Physical Resistance – 33 +15 percent ranged critical strike chance

+13 percent critical strike damage Eagle Eye Chest Magical Resistance – 82

Physical Resistance – 82 +24 health

+48 stamina Eagle Eye Gloves Magical Resistance – 22

Physical Resistance – 22 +12 percent ranged damage Eagle Eye Trousers Magical Resistance – 50

Physical Resistance – 50 +One sprint speed

+18 stamina Eagle Eye Boots Magical Resistance – 22

Physical Resistance – 22 +Seven stamina regeneration

-350 stamina timeout reduction

2) Radiant Paladin

Great for Paladins and other classes, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Radiant Paladin set is one of the strongest armor sets you can equip. It’s great for a Paladin build, but it also works well with just about any melee and magical mixed build you might think to create. Even if you don’t want the full Radiant Paladin set, equipping even one or two pieces alongside others is a strong bet for your character.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Radiant Paladin Helmet Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 42 +15 percent melee critical strike chance Radiant Paladin Chestplate Magical Resistance – 56

Physical Resistance – 113 +240 health

+24 stamina Radiant Paladin Gloves Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two percent damage against melee opponents Radiant Paladin Trousers Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 70 +Two health regeneration

+90 health Radiant Paladin Boots Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Four health regneration

-120 health timeout reduction

1) Elder

Super strong and super cool-looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best and most versatile set you can get in Enshrouded is the Elder armor set. This armor set packs some incredible statistics, and no other gear you can find comes even close.

With the Elder armor set equipped, you get some strong critical strike boosts and immense mana enhancements. This is the set you want when you’re taking on the toughest bosses and battles around Embervale.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Elder Hat Magical Resistance – 42

Physical Resistance – 28 +15 percent magical critical strike chance

+12 percent critical strike damage Elder Chest Magical Resistance – 113

Physical Resistance – 56 +120 health

+96 mana Elder Gloves Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +12 percent magic damage multiplier

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Elder Trousers Magical Resistance – 70

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two mana regeneration

+36 mana Elder Boots Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +Four mana regeneration

-120 mana timeout reduction

Now that you have the best armor Embervale has to offer, you should also work on choosing the best class and best weapons. You need a well-rounded build to succeed, which means choosing the best armor you can get is only the beginning.