Best armor sets in Enshrouded, ranked

Equip the strongest gear you can get.
Kacee Fay
Published: Mar 6, 2024 04:50 pm
Three Legendary Armor sets in Enshrouded.
You need strong armor to face the daunting and dangerous world of Embervale in Enshrouded. There are lots of armor sets you’ll come across while exploring, which makes knowing which ones are best rather tricky.

If you want to be prepared for any challenge you come across, you need the strongest gear you can get to help you through it. Here are the best armor sets in Enshrouded, ranked.

Enshrouded best armor sets, ranked

Here are the five best armor sets you can use in Enshrouded ranked from worst to best. There are so many other sets you can find and craft, but these are the overall strongest choices.

5) Archmage

The Archmage Chest in Enshrouded.
It’s not too difficult to obtain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Archmage set is a great choice for any type of magic-based build, whether it be a Wizard or Battlemage—and you can also craft this set yourself. This means you don’t have to wander the world looking for it and instead can just craft it whenever you unlock the recipe.

The Alchemist grants you the means to craft this set, so you first need to unlock them and work through a few of their quests like The Alchemist’s Mortar before you can actually make it. You also need a couple of important resources including Padding and Lapislazuli to craft it, but it’s still a lot easier to get than most other sets and is quite effective.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Archmage HatMagical Resistance – 39
Physical Resistance – 26		+13 percent critical strike damage
+15 percent magical critical strike damage
Archmage ChestMagical Resistance – 104
Physical Resistance – 52		+96 mana
+120 health
Archmage GlovesMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		+12 percent staff damage
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Archmage TrousersMagical Resistance – 65
Physical Resistance – 26		+39 mana
+Two mana regeneration
Archmage BootsMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		-120 mana timeout reduction
+Four mana regeneration

4) Guard of the North

The Guard of the North Pants in Enshrouded.
One of the only fixed-location armor sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Guard of the North armor set is a pretty strong choice, and it’s also one of the easier sets to get. All of the pieces of this set can be found at fixed locations, so you can add this one to your collection with ease once you can travel to the Pike’s Port area.

This is a really well-balanced set if you’re torn on whether you want to lean more into Magical Resistance or Physical Resistance. The entire set is perfectly balanced between the two, so you have equal parts resistance to both with each item you equip.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Guard of the North HelmetMagical Resistance – 18
Physical Resistance – 18		-45 maximum time in the Shroud
+13 percent critical strike chance
Guard of the North ChestplateMagical Resistance – 44
Physical Resistance – 44		-45 maximum time in the Shroud
+160 health
Guard of the North GlovesMagical Resistance – 12
Physical Resistance – 12		-60 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
+Four percent magic damage
+Four percent melee damage
+Four percent ranged damage
Guard of the North PantsMagical Resistance – 27
Physical Resistance – 27		-30 maximum time in the Shroud
+Eight stamina
Guard of the North BootsMagical Resistance – 12
Physical Resistance – 12		-30 maximum time in the Shroud
+Three health regeneration

3) Eagle Eye

The Eagle Eye Helmet in Enshrouded.
This set has quite a unique look to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle Eye set is one of three Legendary armor sets, and it’s one of the best you can get because of this. It’s especially strong for a Ranger build, but it really suits any kind of sneaky and stealth-based build you might be going for.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Eagle Eye HelmetMagical Resistance – 33
Physical Resistance – 33		+15 percent ranged critical strike chance
+13 percent critical strike damage
Eagle Eye ChestMagical Resistance – 82
Physical Resistance – 82		+24 health
+48 stamina
Eagle Eye GlovesMagical Resistance – 22
Physical Resistance – 22		+12 percent ranged damage
Eagle Eye TrousersMagical Resistance – 50
Physical Resistance – 50		+One sprint speed
+18 stamina
Eagle Eye BootsMagical Resistance – 22
Physical Resistance – 22		+Seven stamina regeneration
-350 stamina timeout reduction

2) Radiant Paladin

The Radiant Paladin Chestplate in Enshrouded.
Great for Paladins and other classes, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Radiant Paladin set is one of the strongest armor sets you can equip. It’s great for a Paladin build, but it also works well with just about any melee and magical mixed build you might think to create. Even if you don’t want the full Radiant Paladin set, equipping even one or two pieces alongside others is a strong bet for your character.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Radiant Paladin HelmetMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 42		+15 percent melee critical strike chance
Radiant Paladin ChestplateMagical Resistance – 56
Physical Resistance – 113		+240 health
+24 stamina
Radiant Paladin GlovesMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two percent damage against melee opponents
Radiant Paladin TrousersMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 70		+Two health regeneration
+90 health
Radiant Paladin BootsMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Four health regneration
-120 health timeout reduction

1) Elder

The Elder Armor gloves.
Super strong and super cool-looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best and most versatile set you can get in Enshrouded is the Elder armor set. This armor set packs some incredible statistics, and no other gear you can find comes even close.

With the Elder armor set equipped, you get some strong critical strike boosts and immense mana enhancements. This is the set you want when you’re taking on the toughest bosses and battles around Embervale.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Elder HatMagical Resistance – 42
Physical Resistance – 28		+15 percent magical critical strike chance
+12 percent critical strike damage
Elder ChestMagical Resistance – 113
Physical Resistance – 56		+120 health
+96 mana
Elder GlovesMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+12 percent magic damage multiplier
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Elder TrousersMagical Resistance – 70
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two mana regeneration
+36 mana
Elder BootsMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+Four mana regeneration
-120 mana timeout reduction

Now that you have the best armor Embervale has to offer, you should also work on choosing the best class and best weapons. You need a well-rounded build to succeed, which means choosing the best armor you can get is only the beginning.

