How to get the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

The new Spirit Ash Summons added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC are fantastic, but none compare to Jolan and Anna. This excellent dual summon can help you overcome even the toughest of challenges, so here is where and how to get the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash.

Recommended Videos

Jolan and Anna location in Shadow of the Erdtree

Manus Metyr, the Shaman Village, and Rabath’s Rise are key locations for this summon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two locations that you will have to visit to find the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash. The first is the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and the second is Rabbath’s Rise. These two places hold the two necessary parts that you need to obtain the dual summon. You will also need to complete one quest at Manus Metyr, which involves both Jolan and Anna, as well as the ominous Count Ymir.

How to obtain the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash in Shadow of the Erdtree

Anna’s puppet body is located at the very top of Rabbath’s Rise, accessed via the Shaman Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you will need to clear the Count Ymir questline that begins at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Then, when you have progressed far enough, you will eventually speak to Jolan and get the choice to give her either the Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation. The latter nets you the Sword of Night, while the former grants the Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ash.

After obtaining this summon, you should proceed to the Scaduview Grace in Shadow Keep. It is located just before Commander Gaius‘ arena. To the very right is an altar containing a Scadutree Fragment. Using the O Mother gesture (looted in Bonny Village) in front of the altar shall reveal a hidden passage. Go through and then pass the Tree Sentinel. Take the right-side path up the hill until you reach Shaman Village, the birthplace of Queen Marika.

Proceed to the back of the village. There is a path among the stones that you can pass through and reach the rooftop of Rabath’s Rise. Then, descend the stairlike rocks to a hidden part of the roof where you will discover Anna‘s corpse. Interact with it while Jolan’s summon is in your inventory to receive the Jolan and Anna Spirit Ash summon. When used, this will call in both the Swordhands of Night, turning your solo adventure into a party-sized trio.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy