How to get the Sword of Night in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Sword of Night is a unique Katana introduced in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Wielded by Jolan, the weapon looks exceptionally good and has a flashy and powerful Ash of War. Here’s where to find and how to obtain the Sword of Night.

Where to find the Sword of Night in Shadow of the Erdtree

Combined with Jolan’s armor the sword just looks beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sword of Night is found in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and is given to you by Jolan. But conditions must be met for this to happen, and you’ll need to both complete Count Ymir’s quest and have an Iris of Occultation. Since we’ve already covered the lengthy quest in a separate guide that you should check out, here, we’ll look at precisely what you need to do to get the Sword of Night itself following the quest’s completion in Elden Ring.

How to obtain the Sword of Night in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Sword of Night’s Ash of War is straight out of Sekiro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing Count Ymir’s quest, Jolan will be lying on the floor, leaning against the same pillar as before. You’ll need to exhaust her dialogue and get the prompt to either grant her an Iris of Occultation or Iris of Grace. To get the Sword of Night, you’ll have to let Jolan perish by granting her an Iris of Occultation. The other option grants Jolan as a Spirit Ash, which, when upgraded, adds Anna to the summon as well.

The Iris of Occultation can be found in the Shadow Keep, particularly the Church District. You can get one near the Shadow Keep, Church District Grace, and another when you drain the water of the area and descend to the Sunken Chapel. There, you’ll fight an Ulcerated Tree Spirit, which will drop the Iris when defeated. Do not exhaust Jolan’s dialogue if you don’t have one at the ready for safe measure.

Jolan’s armor does not come from this quest. It’s instead located in the Bonny Gaol. We have a full video tour on how to obtain Jolan’s armor from the dungeon, and if you have the sword, you might as well get the full package.

