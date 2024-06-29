All Ash of War weapons and how to get them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree added over 20 new Ashes of War to Elden Ring, some of which are among the best in the entire game. Not all are found separately, however, as a few of them come equipped with the DLC’s new weapons. Here’s where to find them.

Ash of War weapons locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are five Ashes of War that come equipped with several weapons in the DLC. You’ll need to find the weapons and then transfer their Ash of War to a weapon of your choice, so long as that weapon is within the right category. Here are all the Ash of War weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree and their locations:

Weapon Name Ash of War Name Location Sword Lance Spinning Gravity Thrust Roundtable Hold (Commander Gaius Remembrance) Backhand Blades Blind Spot Near first Gravesite Plain Grace Great Katana Overhead Stance Lake to the west of Abandoned Ailing Village Igon’s Greatbow Igon’s Drake Hunt Jagged Peak after the two dragons in the lake Dueling Shield Shield Strike Shadow Keep Carian Thrusting Shield Shield Strike Shadow Keep, near Storehouse Grace

Best Ash of War weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Backhand Blades can do fantastic damage, and quickly, too. Image via FromSoftware

Of the weapons that come with an Ash of War attached, the best by far are the Backhand Blades. Both their initial Ash of War and the Swift Slash one, obtained by supporting the Hornsent in Leda’s quest, are fantastic options in PVP and PVE alike. With a Bleed infusion and some Grease, this weapon becomes an unstoppable force that can decimate even the toughest opponents. I wholeheartedly recommend this weapon type, especially if you get your hands on the Swift Slash Ash of War.

