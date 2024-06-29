Image Credit: Bethesda
All Ash of War weapons and how to get them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

These are all the weapons you need to collect to get access to their unique Ashes of War.
Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 29, 2024

Shadow of the Erdtree added over 20 new Ashes of War to Elden Ring, some of which are among the best in the entire game. Not all are found separately, however, as a few of them come equipped with the DLC’s new weapons. Here’s where to find them.

Ash of War weapons locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are five Ashes of War that come equipped with several weapons in the DLC. You’ll need to find the weapons and then transfer their Ash of War to a weapon of your choice, so long as that weapon is within the right category. Here are all the Ash of War weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree and their locations:

Weapon NameAsh of War NameLocation
Sword LanceSpinning Gravity ThrustRoundtable Hold (Commander Gaius Remembrance)
Backhand BladesBlind SpotNear first Gravesite Plain Grace
Great KatanaOverhead StanceLake to the west of Abandoned Ailing Village
Igon’s GreatbowIgon’s Drake HuntJagged Peak after the two dragons in the lake
Dueling ShieldShield StrikeShadow Keep
Carian Thrusting ShieldShield StrikeShadow Keep, near Storehouse Grace

Best Ash of War weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree

A man slashing a flaming enemy while fighting in a puddle of water
The Backhand Blades can do fantastic damage, and quickly, too. Image via FromSoftware

Of the weapons that come with an Ash of War attached, the best by far are the Backhand Blades. Both their initial Ash of War and the Swift Slash one, obtained by supporting the Hornsent in Leda’s quest, are fantastic options in PVP and PVE alike. With a Bleed infusion and some Grease, this weapon becomes an unstoppable force that can decimate even the toughest opponents. I wholeheartedly recommend this weapon type, especially if you get your hands on the Swift Slash Ash of War.

