All Great Katana locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Great Katanas are a new weapon type introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree. There are a few options to choose from, all of which have their own advantages and are suitable for a myriad of different playstyles. Here are all the Great Katana locations in Elden Ring.

Great Katna locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Great Katanas are scattered across the map, and players will have to traverse quite a bit of terrain to find them. The following contains all of the Great Katana locations and information on how to get them:

Name Location Drops from a boss? Great Katana Lake near Greatbridge, North Grace No Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana Dragon’s Pit dungeon Yes Rakshasa’s Great Katana Dungeon near Recluses’ River Downstream Grace Yes

Best Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree

Rakshasa’s Great Katana is likely the best of the three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of the three available Great Katanas have their own quirks and advantages that make them suitable for different playstyles. The basic version can be infused and have its Ash of War changed to something more useful. The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is best when used against dragons, while Rakshasa’s Great Katana does the most damage and really shines in PVP combat.

In general, I’d have to say that Rakshasa’s variant is the best, especially when paired with Rakshasa’s armor set that boosts attack power significantly. The Ash of War that her Great Katana uses boosts poise by a whole lot, and most enemies and players will not be able to break it.

