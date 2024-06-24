Forgot password
Elden Ring character casting the Dragonwound Slash weapon skill of the Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Draconic foes be ruined!
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Jun 24, 2024 10:56 am

Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is one of the three Great Katanas introduced with Shadow of the Erdtree. This weapon type is a chunkier counterpart to Elden Ring’s base Katanas, and has a slower swing. But to make up for it, they pack a mighty punch.

You can get the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana relatively early in the DLC. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on it.

How do I get Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is your reward for beating Ancient Dragon-Man, the boss of the Dragon Pit dungeon.

Getting to Dragon Pit

The map annotated to show the Sites of Grace leading to Dragon Pit in Shadow of the Erdree's Realm of Shadows
The hike to Dragon Pit. Remixed by Dot Esports
  • Starting from the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace, ride across the bridge eastward to Castle Front.
  • From Castle Front, head southeast and you’ll find the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace.
  • Note: Here you’ll encounter the Ancient Dragon-Man Invader, not to be confused with the dungeon boss of the same name whom you’d have to defeat later to get his weapon.
  • From Pillar Path, ride southwest with the cliff edge on your left.
  • You’ll see a bunch of broken dragon statues leading you to a cave entrance. Once inside, you’ll find the Dragon Pit Site of Grace.

Navigating the Dragon Pit dungeon to reach its boss

This dungeon isn’t too confusing, but it’s filled with Draconic Skeletons at every corner. You can very much ignore them and run straight past along the cave corridors as they lead you further underground.

The ceremonial chamber in Dragon Pit, a dungeon in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
The ceremonial chamber with the bottomless pit in its middle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the ceremonial chamber, you’ll be in front of a seemingly bottomless pit. Fear not; jump straight into it and you’ll land on soft sand with the boss chamber immediately in your sight.

Beating Ancient Dragon-Man

As with almost all enemies of the Elden Ring expansion, Ancient Dragon-Man packs some hefty blows. So, be ready to roll, dodge his attacks, and chip him down during his downtimes. Additionally, bring out your Spirit Summons if you think you can’t bring the boss down alone.

Once you slay the boss, you’ll earn the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana stats

Weapon TypeGreat Katana
Damage TypeSlash/Pierce
Default SkillDragonwound Slash
Can be infused with Ashes of War?No
Weight10.5
Attribute RequirementStrength 15, Dexterity 20
Attribute ScalingStrength D, Dexterity D
Attack Power152 Physical
PassiveBlood loss build-up (55)
Upgrade materialSomber Smithing Stone

As the item description of Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana suggests, the razor-sharp blade is extra effective against—you guessed it—Dragons. Its Dragonwound Slash weapon skill also packs a lot of AoE firepower, making it a good choice for clearing mobs of enemies. Other than that, due to its high damage and blood loss potential, it’s also a candidate for the best Dex/Arcane build.

