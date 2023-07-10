Players stunned by ‘PS2 graphics’ after EA Sports FC reveals ultimate edition cover

EA Sports FC’s reveal of the ultimate edition cover today has not gone down well with fans, who have been left stunned by the player models on display.

Due to release later this year, EA Sports FC sees the franchise split from its long-term association with FIFA, though relationships with professional leagues, clubs, and players are maintained.

EA Sports looks to have focused on highlighting its ongoing licenses with the reveal of the cover for the ultimate edition of the game, which includes star players of past and present, both male and female.

Legends including Pele, Zinedine Zidane, and David Beckham are featured alongside a current crop of stars like Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr, Leah Williamson, and Vinicius Junior. But the reveal has not gone to plan.

The player models are varied, to say the least, with some looking up to scratch while others, including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Andrea Pirlo, and a large chunk of the female players, are subpar.

What in the PS2 Graphics is this? — RadmoreB (@RadmoreB) July 10, 2023

Fans were quick to jump on what they had seen, with one fan on Twitter asking “what in the PS2 Graphics is this?“

Some compared the graphics to the Sims franchise and asked whether the images were from the mobile version of the game, while others went as far as to say that the reveal has put them off from buying EA Sports FC completely.

On Reddit, one fan collected screenshots of the “highlights” of the cover reveal, showcasing the models of Ronaldinho, Pirlo, Saka, and two women in the top-left of the image that are so badly modeled, they are hard to recognize.

Given the fanfare that is being put behind EA Sports FC, many prospective buyers likely hope these are merely early-stage renderings and not the finished product. Otherwise, the title could seemingly be taking a significant step backward from FIFA 23.

