Messi beats out Ronaldo for best EA FC 24 Mixed League TOTS card

Lionel Messi has come out on top in terms of FIFA ratings over his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo more often than not. EA FC 24 continues this trend by giving the Argentinian legend the best Mixed League TOTS card so far.

Recommended Videos

Mixed League Teams of the Season are released every week alongside the main squads. Last week’s team saw the highly anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo card, and this week, we’re getting the other component of the past decade’s great soccer rivalry. Lionel Messi is now the best player included in any of EA FC 24’s Mixed League TOTS. His 97 OVR is only matched by younger superstars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, and most importantly, beats out Cristiano Ronaldo’s 96 OVR card.

The legendary pair is still head and shoulders above the competition, with no other Mixed League TOTS player being able to reach 95 OVR. The third team, which Messi is on, doesn’t even have a 94 OVR player, though it does compensate with several 93-rated cards. Two of these, Lukas Podolski and Sergio Busquets, come in the form of TOTS Moments.

Podolski is sure to bring back some old memories to hardcore soccer fans. The former German international will celebrate his 39th birthday in a few weeks and now plays in the Polish league, but thanks to the magic of TOTS Moments, you get to enjoy a high-powered version of the veteran. The third TOTS Moments player is Jamie Vardy, who will be playing in the Premier League again next season following Leicester’s promotion from the Championship.

All players in the third EA FC 24 Mixed League TOTS

CF: Lionel Messi – 97 OVR (Inter Miami)

CB: Toby Aldrweireld – 93 OVR (Royal Antwerp)

LM: Salem Al Dawsari – 92 OVR (Al Hilal)

CDM: Ruben Neves – 92 OVR (Al Hilal)

CM: Marcel Hartel – 91 OVR (St. Pauli)

LB: Ferdi Kadıoğlu – 90 OVR (Fenerbahce)

CAM: Samuel Szmodics – 90 OVR (Blackburn Rovers)

RB: Yukinari Sugawara – 88 OVR (AZ Alkmaar)

Third EA FC 24 Mixed League TOTS Moments players

CF: Lukas Podolski – 93 OVR (Górnik Zabrze)

CDM: Sergio Busquets – 93 OVR (Inter Miami)

ST: Jamie Vardy – 92 OVR (Leicester City)

Lionel Messi leaves the competition in the dust. Image via EA

Next week will see the release of the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS, followed by the Serie A TOTS the week after, and finally, the Ultimate TOTS on the final day of May. All three teams will have a Mixed League roster of players accompanying them, including an Ultimate Mixed League Team of the Season, which is more than likely to deliver another set of Messi and Ronaldo cards. We can only wait and see if both will be rated 99 OVR or if Messi will claim yet another victory over his nemesis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more