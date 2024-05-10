EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS screams ‘farmer’s league’ with 8 players from one club

Ligue 1 has been struggling with the stigma of being called a “farmer’s league” ever since Paris Saint-Germain’s big money project took off. With the release of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 Team of the Season, we can’t really blame anyone for dropping the disparaging term on the league.

EA FC 24’s selection of all the best players in France is conclusive: PSG is the farmer and every other team is the farm. Of the 23 players on the squad, eight are playing for Paris Saint-Germain. That’s just over a third of the total number of players, and as predictable as such a lineup was, it’s still amazing to see just how much of a grip the current champions have over Ligue 1.

It’s not just sheer numbers that propel PSG to such heights; it’s also the quality of their players. The top six playerson the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS are all plying their trade at Parc de Princes. With such a mixture of quantity and quality, it’s a wonder Paris Saint-Germain isn’t sitting on a Bayern-like streak of titles in Ligue 1, but then again, their European struggles have shown us that strong individuals aren’t enough to win everything all of the time.

We are yet to see a player rated above 97 OVR during Team of the Season. With one of the strongest candidates for the honor, Kylian Mbappe, receiving a 97 OVR card, it looks more and more likely that the 98 and any possible 99-rated items will be exclusive to the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS. That won’t drop for a few more weeks, so we’re all stuck with these “terrible” cards until then.

All players in the EA FC 24 Lique 1 TOTS

ST: Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

RW: Ousmane Dembele – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Vitinha – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery – 95 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – 95 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Jonathan David – 94 OVR (Lille)

CF: Aleksandr Golovin – 94 OVR (Monaco)

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 93 OVR (Olympique de Marseille)

CDM: Pierre Lees-Melou – 93 OVR (Stade Brestois)

RW: Romain del Castillo – 93 OVR (Stade Brestois)

RB: Tiago Santos – 92 OVR (Lille)

CDM: Nabil Bentaleb – 91 OVR (Lille)

CB: Facundo Medina – 91 OVR (Lens)

CB: Dante – 90 OVR (Nice)

LB: Bradley Locko – 90 OVR (Stade Brestois)

All Ligue 1 TOTS Moments players in EA FC 24

CB: Marquinhos – 95 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CAM: Rayan Cherki – 94 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

CM: Khephren Thuram – 94 OVR (Nice)

CB: Lucas Hernandez – 93 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

LB: Nuno Mendes – 92 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CDM: Denis Zakaria – 91 OVR (Monaco)

CB: Jean-Claire Todibo – 91 OVR (Nice)

RB: Kenny Lala – 90 OVR (Stade Brestois)

Paris Saint-Germain leaves the competition in the dust with quality and quantity. (Image via EA)

D1 Arkema, the women’s French league, gets its own Team of the Season, and once again, it’s dominated by PSG. This was much less expected, though, given how Les Parisiens are trailing Olympique Lyonnais in the race for the title by a considerable margin.

Nevertheless, half of the eight players on the regular D1 Arkema TOTS squad are playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Olympique Lyonnais only manages to even the field thanks to two TOTS Moments cards. Wendy Renard’s TOTS Moments card is the only one that breaks the monopoly at the top of the D1 Arkema TOTS, with PSG players completing the top five in terms of overall rating.

All players in the EA FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS

LB: Sakina Karchaoui – 97 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Tabitha Chawinga – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CM: Grace Geyoro – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

ST: Marie-Antoinette Katoto – 94 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

LB: Selma Bacha – 94 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

ST: Ada Hegerberg – 93 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

RM: Clara Mateo – 92 OVR (Paris FC)

GK: Kinga Szemik – 91 OVR (Stade de Reims)

All D1 Arkema TOTS Moments players in EA FC 24

CB: Wendy Renard – 95 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

CAM: Amel Majri – 93 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais)

ST: Rosemonde Kouassi – 90 OVR (FC Fleury 91)

Lyon gives PSG some competition on the EA FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS. (Image via EA)

The Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Teams of the Season are not the end of EA FC 24 TOTS content this week. May 12 will see the launch of yet another Mixed Leagues TOTS. Cristiano Ronaldo already got his high-powered card, but we’re sure there are more pleasant surprises yet in store.

