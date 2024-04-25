EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS prediction with Haaland, Salah, and Saka

While Team of the Season technically started last week, the first league TOTS is yet to come. As always, the most anticipated release outside of Ultimate Team of the Season is the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS, and here’s our prediction.

TOTS Live set precedents on April 19 by becoming the first-ever dynamic Team of the Season and the first to feature female players. As exciting as that was, you could say that the “real” Team of the Season doesn’t start until this week. The headlights are all set on the English Premier League’s very best offerings, and we have some ideas on who might make the cut.

It’s riskier than usual to count on former formats for predictions due to EA FC 24’s attempts to distinguish itself from the FIFA era. Such is the nature of predictions, so we’ll assume that the 18-player TOTS format will be retained, with just one goalkeeper within the squad and a minimum of four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.

EA FC 24 English Premier League TOTS predictions and ratings

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford – 94 OVR (Everton)

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – 96 OVR (Liverpool)

Ben White – 94 OVR (Arsenal)

Josko Gvardiol – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

Gabriel Magalhaes – 93 OVR (Arsenal)

Kieran Trippier – 92 OVR (Newcastle United)

Pedro Porro – 91 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders

Phil Foden – 96 OVR (Manchester City)

Cole Palmer – 95 OVR (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka – 95 OVR (Arsenal)

Declan Rice – 94 OVR (Arsenal)

Rodri – 94 OVR (Manchester City)

Douglas Luiz – 92 OVR (Aston Villa)

Forwards

Erling Haaland – 97 OVR (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah – 95 OVR (Liverpool)

Heung-Min Son – 94 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ollie Watkins – 93 OVR (Aston Villa)

Dominic Solanke – 91 OVR (Bournemouth)

We don’t expect to see any Manchester United players in the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our honorable mentions go out to Bernd Leno (Fulham), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), and Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), all of whom missed out for various reasons.

Pickford is Everton’s shining beacon during a very difficult year for the club, pushing Leno to second place. Dias fell victim to his own consistency in a way, with other defenders appearing to deliver more to their respective teams this season.

Odegaard could make back-to-back Teams of the Season, but the reason we don’t believe it will happen is that his midfield co-stars at Arsenal have played even better this year, Palmer and Luiz are having career years, and there are so many positions in the EA FC 24 EPL TOTS up for grabs. Isak has been tremendous in the games he’s played for Newcastle, but he’s missed the most time out of all competitors for the forward slots, which ultimately caused us to cut him.

We’ll find out if EA agrees with our Premier League TOTS prediction once the team hits Ultimate Team at 12pm CT on Friday, April 26.

