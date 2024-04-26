Liverpool and Arsenal beat Man City for most players in EA FC 24 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS)

The race for the crown in the English Premier League is yet to be decided, but the EA FC 24 Team of the Season has declared its favorite—and it’s not Manchester City.

The Citizens trail Liverpool and Arsenal in terms of the number of players featured on the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS. Recent results have pushed Manchester City into the most favorable position to earn the English Premier League title, but it’s their challengers that prevail in the EA FC 24 EPL Team of the Season. Liverpool and Arsenal combine to take up half of the 20 available positions, with five players per club. Manchester City is right behind at four, with Erling Haaland tied for the highest rating. His 97 OVR is only shared by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Despite having a woeful season, Chelsea is the only other club with more than one player on the squad. The remaining spots are taken by one player each from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

All players on EA FC 24 English Premier League TOTS

ST: Erling Haaland – 97 OVR (Manchester City)

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 97 OVR (Liverpool)

CAM: Kevin de Bruyne – 96 OVR (Manchester City)

CDM: Rodri – 96 OVR (Manchester City)

CM: Declan Rice – 96 OVR (Arsenal)

RW: Mohamed Salah – 95 OVR (Liverpool)

RW: Bukayo Saka – 95 OVR (Arsenal)

LW: Luis Diaz – 94 OVR (Liverpool)

ST: Heung-Min Son – 94 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

RM: Cole Palmer – 94 OVR (Chelsea)

CAM: Phil Foden – 94 OVR (Manchester City)

GK: Alisson – 94 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: William Saliba – 94 OVR (Arsenal)

ST: Ollie Watkins – 93 OVR (Aston Villa)

CF: Christopher Nkunku 92 OVR (Chelsea)

LW: Alejandro Garnacho – 92 OVR (Manchester United)

CM: Alexis MacAllister – 92 OVR (Liverpool)

CB: Gabriel Magalhães – 91 OVR (Arsenal)

RB: Ben White – 91 OVR (Arsenal)

LB: Pervis Estupiñán – 90 OVR (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Manchester City may have lost the TOTS battle, but they’ll hope to win the EPL race. Image via EA

Manchester City players take up four more spots on the BWSL Team of the Season, which is much more impressive with the available space cut nearly in half. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are the only other teams to feature any players on the ladies’ TOTS.

All players in EA FC 24 BWSL TOTS

ST: Lauren James – 97 OVR (Chelsea)

ST: Sam Kerr – 96 OVR (Chelsea)

ST: Khadija Shaw – 96 OVR (Manchester City)

LM: Lauren Hemp – 95 OVR (Manchester City)

CB: Alex Greenwood – 94 OVR (Manchester City)

LB: Niamh Charles – 94 OVR (Chelsea)

LW: Melvine Malard – 93 OVR (Manchester United)

CDM: Katie Zelem – 92 OVR (Manchester United)

GK: Khiara Keating – 91 OVR (Manchester City)

ST: Alessia Russo – 91 OVR (Arsenal)

CB: Lotte Wubben-Moy – 90 OVR (Arsenal)

Only four teams are represented in the BWSL TOTS. Image via EA

Our EA FC 24 EPL TOTS prediction got exactly half of the players right, but with the fairly extravagant selection EA went with, we’re kind of happy with that ratio. The community-voted Bundesliga TOTS is up next, making any predictions arguably harder, but we’ll give it our best.

