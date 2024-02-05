You don’t see too many professional players successfully pull off a trivela shot in real life, but the strange shooting technique is one of the best ways to score in EA FC 24.

“Trivela” is a Portuguese term that describes the soccer technique of putting curl on a ball while using the outside of the foot. Footballers use the skill to perform passes or shots with extreme dip. In FIFA 23, trivela shots were the go-to method of choice for scoring outrageous long-distance goals, and it’s just as potent in EA FC 24.

Trivela shots will come in handy. Image via EA

Here is everything you need to know about adding the offensive weapon to your arsenal.

How to do a trivela Shot in EA FC 24

Trivela shots are a relatively easy technique to use, but it’s all about knowing when and where to attempt one.

PS5 / PS4: Hold L2 and press O, shooting towards the far corner. Xbox Series X|S: Hold LT and press B, shooting towards the far corner.

The best spot to pull off a trivela shot is right outside the corner of the box. You always want to use the technique to shoot far post, so players must approach from the near post touchline, depending on what their strong foot is.

For example, when attacking from right to left, a right-footed player would shoot from the far side of the screen in the attacking third. To help create an opening to pull off the shot, we recommend doing a ball roll to get past the defender. After that, a green-timed finish ensures that the shot has a better chance of going in, and three bars of power should be enough to get the job done.

A common misconception from EA FC 24 community members is that the Trivela PlayStyle Plus makes scoring easier with the technique. In reality, it only reduces the error of outside-the-foot passes.

Any player with decent shooting stats can easily score a trivela shot if performed correctly.