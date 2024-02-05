Category:
EA Sports FC

How to do a trivela shot in EA FC 24

If you can't beat them, join them.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 05:27 pm
Vinicius JR. winds up for a shot with defenders in front of him in EA FC 24
Image via EA

You don’t see too many professional players successfully pull off a trivela shot in real life, but the strange shooting technique is one of the best ways to score in EA FC 24.

Recommended Videos

Trivela” is a Portuguese term that describes the soccer technique of putting curl on a ball while using the outside of the foot. Footballers use the skill to perform passes or shots with extreme dip. In FIFA 23, trivela shots were the go-to method of choice for scoring outrageous long-distance goals, and it’s just as potent in EA FC 24.

The back of Erling Haaland's No. 9 shirt at Manchester City
Trivela shots will come in handy. Image via EA

Here is everything you need to know about adding the offensive weapon to your arsenal.

How to do a trivela Shot in EA FC 24

Trivela shots are a relatively easy technique to use, but it’s all about knowing when and where to attempt one.

  1. PS5 / PS4: Hold L2 and press O, shooting towards the far corner.
  2. Xbox Series X|S: Hold LT and press B, shooting towards the far corner.

The best spot to pull off a trivela shot is right outside the corner of the box. You always want to use the technique to shoot far post, so players must approach from the near post touchline, depending on what their strong foot is.

For example, when attacking from right to left, a right-footed player would shoot from the far side of the screen in the attacking third. To help create an opening to pull off the shot, we recommend doing a ball roll to get past the defender. After that, a green-timed finish ensures that the shot has a better chance of going in, and three bars of power should be enough to get the job done.

A common misconception from EA FC 24 community members is that the Trivela PlayStyle Plus makes scoring easier with the technique. In reality, it only reduces the error of outside-the-foot passes.

Any player with decent shooting stats can easily score a trivela shot if performed correctly.

related content
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
TOTY Messi
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 30, 2024
Read Article 10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Players from Brighton and Luton enter the piece in a Premier League fixture in EA FC 24 Career Mode.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 11, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
A player surrounded by defenders heads the ball towards goal in EA FC 24.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 8, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote
ea fc 24 team of the year logo
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
TOTY Messi
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 30, 2024
Read Article 10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Players from Brighton and Luton enter the piece in a Premier League fixture in EA FC 24 Career Mode.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 11, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
A player surrounded by defenders heads the ball towards goal in EA FC 24.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 8, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote
ea fc 24 team of the year logo
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 8, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.