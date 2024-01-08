EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote

The Team of the Year spotlight shines for the first time ever in EA FC 24. To help you out, we’ve assembled the ultimate guide breaking down the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees, and how to vote for them.

For EA FC 24 fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year—Team of the Year. Yes, Christmas has its upsides, but the TOTY promotion is a celebration of a full year’s worth of football and rewards the most captivating and complete talents in world football with simply disgusting EA FC 24 Ultimate Team cards.

TOTY cards are OP and turn previously dominant cards into filthy feasts of unstoppable beauty. Expect shiny cards with 90+ stats galore. It’s the first TOTY promo since the EA FC 24 rebrand, so let’s give you a handy breakdown of everything associated with Team of the Year.

Team of the Year start date in EA FC 24

EA FC 24’s Team of the Year promotion is set to commence on Jan. 8, 2024.

You will be able to vote for multiple categories and every single one of your votes will have a significant impact on the outcome. So don’t leave your vote out on the table, otherwise, your favorite player could end up missing out on a hefty upgrade.

Team of the Year is coming. Choose The World’s Best on January 8: https://t.co/8Y3jh8BRPZ pic.twitter.com/XYuyBKATAE — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 5, 2024

How to vote for EA FC 24 Team of the Year

To register your vote for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year campaign, head to the official EA FC 24 website—although voting isn’t live as yet.

Once it is, the website will change its setup and allow you to pick your top players for each position—including men and women in a first.

So keep checking back on Jan. 8, 2023, to see if EA has spruced up the EA FC 24 TOTY site to allow you to cast your vote.

Who are the Team of the Year nominees in EA FC 24?

The designs are as sleek and smooth as ever. Image via EA Sports

Thanks to EA, we already know both men’s and women’s nominations for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year. This includes all Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Attackers.

Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Goalkeeper nominees

Alisson: Liverpool

Ederson: Manchester City

Brice Samba: RC Lens

Gregor Kobel: Borussia Dortmund

Wojciech Szczęsny: Juventus

Mike Maignan: Milan

Jan Oblak: Atlético de Madrid

Marc-André ter Stegen: FC Barcelona

Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Goalkeeper nominees

Christiane Endler: Olympique Lyonnais

Mary Earps: Manchester United

Merle Frohms: VfL Wolfsburg

Chiamaka Nnadozie: Paris FC

Jane Campbell: Houston Dash

Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Defender nominees

William Saliba: Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool

Rúben Dias: Manchester City

John Stones: Manchester City

Dante: OGC Nice

Marquinhos: Paris Saint-Germain

Kim Min Jae: Bayern München

Mats Hummels: Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Martínez Quarta: Fiorentina

Alessandro Bastoni: Inter

Bremer: Juventus

Theo Hernández :Milan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: Napoli

Nicolás Otamendi: Benfica

Jules Koundé: FC Barcelona

Jesús Navas: Sevilla

Gayà: Valencia CF

Jonathan Clauss: Olympique de Marseille

Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Grimaldo: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Federico Dimarco: Inter

Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Defender nominees

Wendie Renard: Olympique Lyonnais

Mapi León: FC Barcelona

Irene Paredes: FC Barcelona

Sakina Karchaoui: Paris Saint-Germain

Fridolina Rolfö: FC Barcelona

Katie McCabe: Arsenal

Millie Bright: Chelsea

Selma Bacha: Olympique Lyonnais

Ona Batlle: FC Barcelona

Amanda Ilestedt: Arsenal

Ellie Carpenter: Olympique Lyonnais

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir: Bayern München

Niamh Charles: Chelsea

Naomi Girma: San Diego Wave FC

Olga Carmona: Real Madrid

Jenna Nighswonger: NJ / NY Gotham FC

Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Midfielder nominees

Martin Ødegaard: Arsenal

Declan Rice: Arsenal

Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton & Hove Albion

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City

Rodri: Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães: Newcastle United

Jarrod Bowen: West Ham United

Alexandr Golovin: AS Monaco

Florian Wirtz: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala: Bayern München

Leroy Sané: Bayern München

Julian Brandt: Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo: SC Freiburg

Nicolò Barella: Inter

Federico Chiesa: Juventus

Adrien Rabiot: Juventus

Riyad Mahrez: Al Ahli

Sergej Milinković-Savić: Al Hilal

Pedri: FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan: FC Barcelona

Aleix García: Girona FC

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid

Toni Kroos: Real Madrid

Luka Modrić: Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni: Real Madrid

Federico Valverde: Real Madrid

Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Midfielder nominees

Alexia Putellas: FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí: FC Barcelona

Patri Guijarro: FC Barcelona

Debinha: Kansas City Current

Lena Oberdorf: VfL Wolfsburg

Grace Geyoro: Paris Saint-Germain

Keira Walsh: FC Barcelona

Clara Mateo: Paris FC

Caroline Weil: Real Madrid

Georgia Stanway: Bayern München

Leicy Santos: Atlético de Madrid

Frida Maanum: Arsenal

Gaëtane Thiney: Paris FC

Janina Minge: SC Freiburg

Kerolin Nicoli: North Carolina Courage

Estefanía Banini: Atlético de Madrid

Barbara Dunst: Eintracht Frankfurt

Sam Coffey: Portland Thorns FC

Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Forward nominees

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool

Jack Grealish: Manchester City

Erling Haaland: Manchester City

Heung Min Son: Tottenham Hotspur

Ousmane Dembélé: Paris Saint-Germain

Lee Kang In: Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé: Paris Saint-Germain

Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt

Harry Kane: Bayern München

Loïs Openda: RB Leipzig

Serhou Guirassy: VfB Stuttgart

Lautaro Martínez: Inter

Rafael Leão: Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Napoli

Victor Osimhen: Napoli

Domenico Berardi: Sassuolo

Mehdi Taremi: FC Porto

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr

Antoine Griezmann: Atlético de Madrid

Morata: Atlético de Madrid

Robert Lewandowski: FC Barcelona

Vini Jr.: Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo: Real Sociedad

Gerard Moreno: Villarreal CF

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami

Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Forward nominees