EA FC 24 TOTY: Team of the Year nominees and how to vote

The Team of the Year spotlight shines for the first time ever in EA FC 24. To help you out, we’ve assembled the ultimate guide breaking down the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees, and how to vote for them.
For EA FC 24 fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year—Team of the Year. Yes, Christmas has its upsides, but the TOTY promotion is a celebration of a full year’s worth of football and rewards the most captivating and complete talents in world football with simply disgusting EA FC 24 Ultimate Team cards.
TOTY cards are OP and turn previously dominant cards into filthy feasts of unstoppable beauty. Expect shiny cards with 90+ stats galore. It’s the first TOTY promo since the EA FC 24 rebrand, so let’s give you a handy breakdown of everything associated with Team of the Year.
Team of the Year start date in EA FC 24
EA FC 24’s Team of the Year promotion is set to commence on Jan. 8, 2024.
You will be able to vote for multiple categories and every single one of your votes will have a significant impact on the outcome. So don’t leave your vote out on the table, otherwise, your favorite player could end up missing out on a hefty upgrade.
How to vote for EA FC 24 Team of the Year
To register your vote for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year campaign, head to the official EA FC 24 website—although voting isn’t live as yet.
Once it is, the website will change its setup and allow you to pick your top players for each position—including men and women in a first.
So keep checking back on Jan. 8, 2023, to see if EA has spruced up the EA FC 24 TOTY site to allow you to cast your vote.
Who are the Team of the Year nominees in EA FC 24?
Thanks to EA, we already know both men’s and women’s nominations for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year. This includes all Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Attackers.
Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Goalkeeper nominees
- Alisson: Liverpool
- Ederson: Manchester City
- Brice Samba: RC Lens
- Gregor Kobel: Borussia Dortmund
- Wojciech Szczęsny: Juventus
- Mike Maignan: Milan
- Jan Oblak: Atlético de Madrid
- Marc-André ter Stegen: FC Barcelona
Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Goalkeeper nominees
- Christiane Endler: Olympique Lyonnais
- Mary Earps: Manchester United
- Merle Frohms: VfL Wolfsburg
- Chiamaka Nnadozie: Paris FC
- Jane Campbell: Houston Dash
Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Defender nominees
- William Saliba: Arsenal
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool
- Rúben Dias: Manchester City
- John Stones: Manchester City
- Dante: OGC Nice
- Marquinhos: Paris Saint-Germain
- Kim Min Jae: Bayern München
- Mats Hummels: Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Martínez Quarta: Fiorentina
- Alessandro Bastoni: Inter
- Bremer: Juventus
- Theo Hernández :Milan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: Napoli
- Nicolás Otamendi: Benfica
- Jules Koundé: FC Barcelona
- Jesús Navas: Sevilla
- Gayà: Valencia CF
- Jonathan Clauss: Olympique de Marseille
- Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Grimaldo: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Federico Dimarco: Inter
Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Defender nominees
- Wendie Renard: Olympique Lyonnais
- Mapi León: FC Barcelona
- Irene Paredes: FC Barcelona
- Sakina Karchaoui: Paris Saint-Germain
- Fridolina Rolfö: FC Barcelona
- Katie McCabe: Arsenal
- Millie Bright: Chelsea
- Selma Bacha: Olympique Lyonnais
- Ona Batlle: FC Barcelona
- Amanda Ilestedt: Arsenal
- Ellie Carpenter: Olympique Lyonnais
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir: Bayern München
- Niamh Charles: Chelsea
- Naomi Girma: San Diego Wave FC
- Olga Carmona: Real Madrid
- Jenna Nighswonger: NJ / NY Gotham FC
Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Midfielder nominees
- Martin Ødegaard: Arsenal
- Declan Rice: Arsenal
- Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bernardo Silva: Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City
- Rodri: Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães: Newcastle United
- Jarrod Bowen: West Ham United
- Alexandr Golovin: AS Monaco
- Florian Wirtz: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaka: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala: Bayern München
- Leroy Sané: Bayern München
- Julian Brandt: Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo: SC Freiburg
- Nicolò Barella: Inter
- Federico Chiesa: Juventus
- Adrien Rabiot: Juventus
- Riyad Mahrez: Al Ahli
- Sergej Milinković-Savić: Al Hilal
- Pedri: FC Barcelona
- İlkay Gündoğan: FC Barcelona
- Aleix García: Girona FC
- Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos: Real Madrid
- Luka Modrić: Real Madrid
- Aurélien Tchouaméni: Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde: Real Madrid
Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Midfielder nominees
- Alexia Putellas: FC Barcelona
- Aitana Bonmatí: FC Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro: FC Barcelona
- Debinha: Kansas City Current
- Lena Oberdorf: VfL Wolfsburg
- Grace Geyoro: Paris Saint-Germain
- Keira Walsh: FC Barcelona
- Clara Mateo: Paris FC
- Caroline Weil: Real Madrid
- Georgia Stanway: Bayern München
- Leicy Santos: Atlético de Madrid
- Frida Maanum: Arsenal
- Gaëtane Thiney: Paris FC
- Janina Minge: SC Freiburg
- Kerolin Nicoli: North Carolina Courage
- Estefanía Banini: Atlético de Madrid
- Barbara Dunst: Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sam Coffey: Portland Thorns FC
Men’s EA FC 24 TOTY Forward nominees
- Bukayo Saka: Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah: Liverpool
- Jack Grealish: Manchester City
- Erling Haaland: Manchester City
- Heung Min Son: Tottenham Hotspur
- Ousmane Dembélé: Paris Saint-Germain
- Lee Kang In: Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappé: Paris Saint-Germain
- Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt
- Harry Kane: Bayern München
- Loïs Openda: RB Leipzig
- Serhou Guirassy: VfB Stuttgart
- Lautaro Martínez: Inter
- Rafael Leão: Milan
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Napoli
- Victor Osimhen: Napoli
- Domenico Berardi: Sassuolo
- Mehdi Taremi: FC Porto
- Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr
- Antoine Griezmann: Atlético de Madrid
- Morata: Atlético de Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski: FC Barcelona
- Vini Jr.: Real Madrid
- Takefusa Kubo: Real Sociedad
- Gerard Moreno: Villarreal CF
- Lionel Messi: Inter Miami
Women’s EA FC 24 TOTY Forward nominees
- Sam Kerr: Chelsea
- Caroline Graham Hansen: FC Barcelona
- Kadidiatou Diani: Olympique Lyonnais
- Guro Reiten: Chelsea
- Alexandra Popp: VfL Wolfsburg
- Sophia Smith: Portland Thorns FC
- Ewa Pajor: VfL Wolfsburg
- Lauren Hemp: Manchester City
- Lea Schüller: Bayern München
- Salma Paralluelo: FC Barcelona
- Racheal Kundananji: Real Madrid
- Lynn Williams: NJ / NY Gotham FC
- Rachel Daly: Aston Villa
- Khadija Shaw: Manchester City
- Chloe Kelly: Manchester City
- Eugénie Le Sommer: Olympique Lyonnais
- Trinity Rodman: Washington Spirit
- Bethany England: Tottenham Hotspur
- Alba Redondo: Levante UD
- Tabitha Chawinga: Paris Saint-Germain
- Melissa Kössler: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Linda Caicedo: Real Madrid