EA FC 24 tips and tricks to master Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 marks the start of a new journey in Ultimate Team and there are plenty of challenges to undertake, which may require you to get to grips with various mechanics.

New features in EA FC 24 provide plenty to get used to, while the meta is always evolving and will need to be kept up with if you are to succeed in highly competitive game modes like Division Rivals and Champions.

Having the best players and the best team certainly makes things easier but that can cost a shedload of coins or Points, so an easier way is to simply learn and evolve while you play to become an even better player.

Whether you are completely new to the EA Sports franchise or are a long-term player, I’ve selected some tips that can help you master the game and thwart your opponents.

Take advantage of PlayStyles

Son Heung-Min’s finesse shot is extremely effective. Image via EA Sports

The addition of PlayStyles in EA FC 24, which replaces the old “Traits” that a player had in their locker, can result in some particularly overpowered situations—especially if you are using a player with a PlayStyles+.

Players who have a PlayStyle for Power Shots, for example, complete the animation much faster, while those with the Dead Ball Playstyle, like James Maddison’s Player of the Month card, are deadly from set-piece situations.

You can also combine PlayStyles in your team to create devastating combos. For example, I use Trent Alexander-Arnold on corners, who has the Long Ball Pass Playstyle, which provides faster and more accurate crosses, and I target Antonio Rudiger in the box, who has the Aerial PlayStyle—resulting in plenty of goals.

Use Custom Tactics

Solid at the back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Custom Tactics in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team should not be ignored as they provide much more detailed control over how your players will act in the game in both defending and attacking situations. With the right tactics, you can dominate your opponent.

Even simple changes like instructing your full-backs to stay back while attacking and telling your wingers to stay forward can make a big difference, so you don’t need to worry about diving too deep into the tactics and the instructions.

I advise trying out a few different approaches until you settle on a style that works for you and don’t force yourself to try a meta approach if it doesn’t work for you. While you can get used to new ways to play, it’s often better to stick to what you know.

Learn basic skill moves

Skills to pay the bills. Image via EA Sports

There are a plethora of skill moves that can be used by players in EA FC 24 and, while the most advanced skills can only be completed by players with five stars in the attribute, even the most basic skills can provide an advantage.

Simple skills like rolling the ball, heel tap, and fake shots can make a big difference, opening up space to pass or to shoot, and you can then build on from there to teach yourself some of the more advanced skills to leave your opponent spinning.

I’ve become particularly fond of flicking the ball up while running at a defender, which can be done by clicking the right analog stick on a controller, as I’ve found opponents regularly dive in and this leads to plenty of shooting chances, as well as fouls.

Tweak your settings

A different camera angle can make a big difference. Image via EA Sports

EA FC 24 has plenty of settings that can be tweaked and changed to fit you better and there are several easy changes that are highly recommended by some of the best players in the game, which are definitely worth trying out.

First, disabling Advanced Defending can make a big difference when looking to stop your opponent’s attacks, with Tactical Defending being much easier to use and requiring you to be far less precise with your positioning and button presses.

Switching camera angles to a style that suits you is also a good move, as the default camera can be quite awkward, and there are many to choose from. I personally use the Tele Broadcast angle, though the Tactical angle comes highly recommended.

Master Precision Passing

Pass to glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you feel more comfortable in EA FC 24 and are ready to test yourself with some more advanced controls, the new features of Precision Passing and Precision Shooting can be extremely beneficial to your play.

Precision Passing allows players to take advantage of passing lanes that are not achievable using default controls. You’ll need to hold down the button for power and use the analog stick to direct the pass which, while tricky at first, can make the world of difference.

Precision Passes will not be as fast as standard passes but speed is sacrificed for accuracy, allowing you to complete pinpoint passes to find your teammate in acres of space.

