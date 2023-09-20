EA FC 24 makes a major change to SBC rewards—and fans aren’t happy

EA FC 24 is reverting the rewards for completing Advanced Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) back to untradeable cards just two days ahead of the early access launch, and the community has every right to feel angry.

The Advanced SBC rewards in Ultimate Team had been tradeable while only content creators had access to the game, meaning they could place whatever rewards they got in the market and profit coins in return. Now that we’re two days away from the early access launch, with the general public about to join Ultimate Team, the rewards can no longer be traded.

If you’re new to Ultimate Team and are planning on playing EA FC 24, completing SBCs is one of the keys to improving your team during the game cycle as you preferably throw the untradeable cards you don’t use into SBCs and possibly get better players.

Content creators already have a massive advantage over the average Ultimate Team player as they spend more real money in the game to be able to assemble what people call “god squads”. This is a backstab to any player who was planning on completing the Advanced SBCs and getting some coins in return to buy players.

“Of course, Content Creators get yet another advantage over the rest of us,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “It’s EA sadly, that’s the harsh reality..if they want to make everything untradeable then fine but at least give us duplicate storage,” one fan suggested.

Though it’s reasonable EA wants to keep the market strict during the beginning of this new Ultimate Team cycle, common players were already at a disadvantage as the developer removed the starter pack for EA FC 24, which helped people assemble squads for their first two weeks in the game.

EA FC 24‘s early access launches on Sept. 22 and everyone who bought the Ultimate Edition can start playing the game.

