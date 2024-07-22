All Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release players in EA FC 24

Usually, once an Ultimate Team promo campaign is over, the player items from that campaign are no longer available in packs. The Futties Best of Re-Release selections change all that by bringing back some EA FC 24 fan favorites for one last run.

The Futties campaign went somewhat under the radar thanks to the hype surrounding the official EA FC 25 reveal on July 17. While some players are already looking toward the next game in the series, many are still deeply ingrained in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Futties’ massive amount of content is a midsummer gift for that portion of the community.

Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release in EA FC 24, explained

The regular Futties release introduced multiple 99 OVR cards for the first time in EA FC 24 while also containing the best right winger in the game, Jairzinho, whose lesser version was already among our strong recommendations for Futties Countdown evolutions. If Futties Team 1 brought quality, Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release brought quantity.

EA took 125 players from the EA FC 24 FUT pool and reintroduced them into packs for one week. The selection consists of players from relatively recent promos like Team of the Season, as well as campaigns that would now be considered ancient history, like Road to the Knockouts and Winter Wildcards.

There are only two players rated above 95 OVR, so it’s fair to say the Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release isn’t exactly a meta-friendly piece of content, but it’s a feel-good promo that will bring more casual players unbridled happiness, and maybe fill up more competitive FUT squads with SBC fodder.

All players in EA FC 24 Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release

Future Stars Icon Zinedine Zidane is among the best cards in the Futties Best of Batch 1 Re-Release. Image via EA Sports

Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR (Team of the Year)

Zinedine Zidane – 96 OVR (Future Stars Icon)

Jenna Nighswonger – 95 OVR (TOTS Plus)

Rafael Leao – 95 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Lena Oberdorf – 95 OVR (Team of the Year)

Ronaldo – 95 OVR (TOTY Icon)

Paolo Maldini – 94 OVR (Future Stars Icon)

Angel Di Maria – 94 OVR (TOTS Plus)

Katharina Naschenweng – 94 OVR (TOTS Plus)

Ronaldinho – 94 OVR (Thunderstruck Icon)

Gerd Muller – 94 OVR (Thunderstruck Icon)

Phil Foden – 94 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Christian Pulisic – 94 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Isco – 94 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Lewis Ferguson – 94 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Millie Bright – 94 OVR (Team Of The Year)

Mary Earps – 94 OVR (Team Of The Year)

Wilfried Zaha – 93 OVR (Live TOTS)

Sam Coffey – 93 OVR (TOTS Plus)

Nico Schlotterbeck – 93 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Joey Veerman – 93 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Lukas Podolski – 93 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Petr Cech – 93 OVR (TOTY Icon)

Lev Yashin – 93 OVR (Winter Wildcards Icon)

Amel Majri – 92 OVR (Fantasy FC)

Ramires – 92 OVR (Fantasy FC Hero)

Javier Zanetti – 92 OVR (FUT Birthday Icon)

Edwin van der Sar – 92 OVR (FUT Birthday Icon)

Emilio Butragueño – 92 OVR (FUT Birthday Icon)

lan Wright – 92 OVR (FUT Birthday Icon)

Eusébio – 92 OVR (FUT Centurions Icon)

Lionel Messi – 92 OVR (Radioactive)

David Hancko – 92 OVR (TOTS Plus)

Nuno Mendes – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Mario Balotelli – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Franck Ribery – 92 OVR (TOTY Icon)

Pedri – 92 OVR (Champions League Road to the Final)

Alexia Putellas – 92 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Yaya Touré – 91 OVR (Fantasy FC Hero)

Willian – 91 OVR (FC Pro Live)

Gianluca Zambrotta – 91 OVR (FUT Birthday Icon)

Wayne Rooney – 91 OVR (Future Stars Icon)

Luciano Acosta – 91 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Paulina Krumbiegel – 91 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Gianfranco Zola – 91 OVR (TOTY Icon)

Niklas Süle – 91 OVR (Champions League Road to the Final)

Pedro Porro – 90 OVR (Fantasy FC)

lan Maatsen – 90 OVR (Fantasy FC)

Yan Couto – 90 OVR (Fantasy FC)

Antonio Candreva – 90 OVR (Fantasy FC)

Mallory Swanson – 90 OVR (FUT Birthday)

Alejandro Garnacho – 90 OVR (Future Stars)

Pavel Nedved – 90 OVR (Future Stars Icon)

Mikel Merino – 90 OVR (Live TOTS)

Elisabeth Terland – 90 OVR (Live TOTS)

Luis Figo – 90 OVR (Thunderstruck Icon)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 90 OVR (Team Of The Season)

Michaël Essien – 90 OVR (TOTY Icon)

Ousmane Dembélé – 90 OVR (Champions League Road to the Knockouts)

Bixente Lizarazu – 90 OVR (Champions League Hero)

Diego Milito – 90 OVR (Champions League Hero)

Fernando Hierro – 90 OVR (Winter Wildcards Icon)

Claudio Marchisio – 89 OVR (Fantasy FC Hero)

Marta – 89 OVR (FC Versus Fire)

Jordi Alba – 89 OVR (FUT Birthday)

David Costa – 89 OVR (Live TOTS)

Paul Scholes – 89 OVR (Thunderstruck Icon)

Heung-Min Son – 89 OVR (Trailblazers)

Sonia Bompastor – 89 OVR (Women’s Champions League Hero)

John Barnes – 89 OVR (Winter Wildcards Icon)

Michael Owen – 89 OVR (Winter Wildcards Icon)

Marcus Rashford – 88 OVR (FUT Centurions)

Cyle Larin – 88 OVR (FUT Birthday)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 88 OVR (FUT Birthday)

Claude Makelele – 88 OVR (FUT Centurions Icon)

Michael Olise – 88 OVR (Future Stars)

Trinity Rodman – 88 OVR (Future Stars)

Maya Le Tissier – 88 OVR (Future Stars)

Rico Lewis – 88 OVR (Future Stars)

Rafa Mujica – 88 OVR (Live TOTS)

Mara Alber – 88 OVR (Live TOTS)

Anderson Talisca – 88 OVR (Radioactive)

Marquinhos – 88 OVR (Trailblazers)

Andrew Robertson – 88 OVR (Trailblazers)

Sakina Karchaoui – 88 OVR (Triple Threat)

Lois Openda – 88 OVR (Champions League Road to the Knockouts)

Jerzy Dudek – 88 OVR (Champions League Hero)

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – 88 OVR (Champions League Road to the Finals)

Przemysław Frankowski – 87 OVR (FUT Birthday)

Emil Forsberg – 87 OVR (FUT Birthday)

Gennaro Gattuso – 87 OVR (FUT Centurions Icon)

Tariq Lamptey – 87 OVR (Future Stars)

Klara Bühl – 87 OVR (Future Stars)

Lukas Klostermann – 87 OVR (Thunderstruck)

Nabil Fekir – 87 OVR (Thunderstruck)

Nordi Mukiele – 87 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Denis Zakaria – 87 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Jun Endo – 87 OVR (Future Stars)

Samuele Ricci – 86 OVR (Future Stars)

Franck Kessie – 86 OVR (Radioactive)

Ansu Fati – 86 OVR (Thunderstruck)

Presnel Kimpembe – 86 OVR (Triple Threat)

Daniel Carvajal – 86 OVR (Triple Threat)

Alex Balde – 86 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Renato Sanches – 86 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Filip Kostic – 86 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Sheraldo Becker – 86 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Ferland Mendy – 85 OVR (FUT Centurions)

Felipe Anderson – 85 OVR (FUT Centurions)

Angel Correa – 85 OVR (FUT Centurions)

Lewis Dunk – 85 OVR (FUT Centurions)

Leonardo Spinazzola – 85 OVR (FC Versus Fire)

Moussa Sissoko – 85 OVR (FC Versus Fire)

Armand Lauriente – 85 OVR (FC Versus Fire)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 85 OVR (Radioactive)

Carlos Vela – 85 OVR (Radioactive)

Takefusa Kubo – 85 OVR (Trailblazers)

Tim Oberdorf – 85 OVR (Ultimate Dynasties)

Jordan Larsson – 85 OVR (Ultimate Dynasties)

Sidi Sane – 85 OVR (Ultimate Dynasties)

Eberechi Eze – 85 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Georginio Wijnaldum – 85 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

Jonjo Shelvey – 84 OVR (Winter Wildcards)

We should enjoy these releases as much as we can because EA has some controversial plans for EA FC 25—namely the introduction of paid Season Pass. To be fair, the surprising part isn’t that it’s happening, but rather that it’s taken this long. In any case, some FUT content will most likely be locked behind this new paid tier, and we might miss the times when we had free access to “bad” promo campaigns.

