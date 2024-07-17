Best players for Futties Countdown evolution in EA FC 24

Evolutions are a fantastic and relatively easy way to improve your FUT squad massively without acquiring new players. We’ll guide you to the best Futties Countdown evolutions in EA FC 24, your latest chance to create a superstar from within your squad.

Recommended Videos

Of course, any recommendation, no matter how accurate, entirely relies on which players you have on your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team roster. Players need to meet specific conditions to be eligible for an evolution, so you’ll have to take a good look at your squad and confirm if any of your players meet the criteria.

Player requirements for Futties Countdown evolution in EA FC 24

Max. 90 OVR

Max. 94 pace

Max. 88 defending

Max. eight Playstyles

Max. two Playstyles+

Unless you’ve min-maxed your whole squad and have zero fodder, you should find at least a few players ready to undergo an evolution. It’s not just about finding an eligible player, though. They must also be good enough to be worth the effort. Not to mention that your selected player must participate in the challenge completion process for the Futties Countdown evolution. You would only be trolling yourself if you go for a 60 OVR left back.

Players with too high of a pace are ineligible for a Futties Countdown evolution. Image via EA

All Futties Countdown evolution challenges in EA FC 24

There are a total of seven challenges you must complete to get the full evolution. These are spread in three levels:

Level 1 challenges

Challenge No. 1 – Play two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Challenge No. 2 – Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Level 2 challenges

Challenge No. 1 – Play three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Challenge No. 2 – Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Challenge No. 3 – Score four goals with your active Futties Countdown evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on semi-pro difficulty or higher.

Level 3 challenges

Challenge No. 1 – Play two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Challenge No. 2 – Win three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches by at least two goals on semi-pro difficulty or higher while using your active Futties Countdown evolution player.

Once a player is locked into an evolution, they can’t be traded, discarded, or used for SBCs until that evolution is complete. You will have to complete repeating challenges separately for each level, so you better pick the best player for the job and prepare to spend some time in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions.

All Futties Countdown evolution upgrades

Though you must complete the full evolution to unlock your player for SBC usage, you reap the rewards of each level immediately upon completing them. Here are all the rewards you can expect from the Futties Countdown evolution:

Level 1 upgrades

+3 OVR

+3 passing

+3 dribbling

+3 physicality

+2 pace

+1 defending

Level 2 upgrades

+2 OVR

+2 dribbling

+3 shooting

+2 pace

+2 defending

Incisive Pass Playstyle

Level 3 upgrades

+2 shooting

+2 passing

+2 defending

+2 physicality

Quick Step Playstyle

Trivela Playstyle+

Players who’ve gone through the Futties Countdown evolution can challenge the best in EA FC 24 FUT. Image via EA

Best players for Futties Countdown evolution in Ultimate Team

The raw stat boosts are split across all categories, so you might get the impression that players from all areas of the pitch would be equally suitable to undergo a Futties Countdown evolution, but the Playstyle rewards paint another picture.

The three playstyles enhance passing in the final third (Incisive Pass), dribble acceleration (Quick Step), and flair passing, crossing, and shooting (Trivela), which are all offensive skills you’d love to see from your attacking midfielders, wingers, and attackers.

Since you get the same stat upgrades for any player, wasting the add-on playstyles on a center-back who’d never have any use for them would be poor business. Even if you don’t have any of our primary recommendations for Futties Countdown evolutions, you’d make the most out of it by enhancing one of your attacking players to maximize the upgrades.

Angel Correa

If you’ve held on to Centurions Angel Correa and were wise enough to apply the Jack of All Trades evolution on him, then you’ve given yourself the opportunity to enhance him further to not only one of the best Futties Countdown cards but one of the best strikers in all of Ultimate Team. The only concern with Correa would be his relatively low 89 composure, but that’s a willing sacrifice for a striker with 99 shooting and five star skills and a weak foot.

Diogo Jota

The other disadvantage to Angel Correa is the convoluted progression path that turns him into a Futties Countdown evolution beast. FUT Birthday Diogo Jota is a very competent substitute that only requires the base card. The Liverpool forward also comes with the ultimate skill moves-weak foot package, though he lacks a bit in shooting and passing compared to Correa. Jota is still easily the second-best forward you can end up with from this evolution.

David Ginola

David Ginola has always been a relevant player in FUT, and no wonder. With an always-present five-star combo of skills, a weak foot, and extremely well-rounded stats, Ginola is the ultimate Swiss knife on the left wing. The version eligible for a Futties Countdown evolution is Triple Threat Ginola. The end result is the best version of one of the best Heroes in EA FC 24.

Jairzinho

Another fan favorite eligible for an upgrade is Brazilian legend Jairzinho. Though he isn’t quite as meta-warping in EA FC 24 as he was in the last couple of FIFA games, running his Icon card through Futties Countdown could change all that. Not many are as nimble as Jairzinho on that right wing, and his pace, dribbling, and passing could only benefit from the added Playstyles. An equally effective option for a right winger is FUT Birthday Rodrygo, who is nearly identical to his countryman in every meaningful way.

Alessandro Florenzi

Last but certainly not least, we present Flashback Alessandro Florenzi in central midfield. When he was released as an SBC in April, Florenzi was almost dead on arrival due to the pending Team of the Season, but if you jumped the gun and got him, now you’d have arguably the best Futties Countdown evolution player in all of FUT. Upgraded Florenzi is a 90+ in every major stat category and has a five-star weak foot, in case you wish to test that 99 long shots and shot power combo.

Honorable mentions go out to TOTW Federico Valverde, FUT Birthday Jonathan David, Golazo Hero Jay Jay Okocha, and Fantasy FC Pedro Porro.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy