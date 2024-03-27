Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Golden Trove Beetle locations in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is packed with collectibles scattered across its expansive world. Most offer unique rewards, and Golden Trove Beetles are no exception. They give you an important benefit you shouldn’t miss out on.

Golden Beetles are pivotal to the Arisen’s adventure in Dragon’s Dogma 2 since they increase your carry capacity by 0.15 kilograms. While this isn’t much on its own, when you combine a few of them together, it makes a tremendous difference. Improving your carry weight (and that of your main Pawn) is especially important because if your hired Pawns die while carrying items, you won’t get them back.

So far, we found 61 Golden Beetles in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but we haven’t explored every corner of the map yet. We believe there are more hidden around the world, though the game doesn’t specify the total number you can find.

All Golden Beetle locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Below you’ll find the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map divided into three sections (Vernworth, Checkpoint Rest Town, and Battahl). We’ve marked the location of every Golden Trove Beetle we found so far in these regions. Without a doubt, we found most in the forests around Vernworth, Sacred Arbor, and Melve.

Areas north of Vernworth are full of Golden Beetles. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Mateusz Miter There are plenty around Checkpoint Rest Town as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Mateusz Miter We didn’t have as much success in Battahli and Volcanic Islands. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Mateusz Miter

It’s best to look for Golden Trove Beetles at night, since they glow with a golden color. In most cases, they’re stuck to a tree, but there are some occasions where they’re stuck to walls and boulders, especially in caves.

Golden Beetles are just one of many collectibles you come across in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Others include Seeker’s Tokens, and you can also stumble upon rare Grimoires and weapons. Therefore, it’s best to leave no stone unturned when you’re exploring the vast world of Capcom’s newest release, as there might be a unique collectible or gear piece hidden.

We will update this article accordingly as we search for more Golden Beetles in the world.

