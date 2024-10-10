All Future Trunks Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Future Trunks is one of the unlockable characters in the Episodic Battle mode in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Out of the three, he also has perhaps the most cryptic completion method to get all his side paths.

The good news is that all of Future Trunks’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero are linked to his side paths and are relatively linear once you start them. As a result, there’s no real need to complete missions that aren’t a part of the unlockable paths. Much like Vegeta’s branching paths, Trunks’ side paths all present him with the opportunity to surpass his father and Goku’s power levels, so here are all the methods for unlocking Future Trunk’s side paths.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Future Trunks side paths

What will it be son? Go back to the future or train some more? Image via Bandai Namco

Trunks’s side paths happen to have the most complex unlock methods. He also ties the most overall side paths with Goku’s branching paths for sheer quantity. It’s a rather unfortunate combination as there’s a lot to do, but here are all the side paths:

Shining Hope

Inherited Pride

Embarking toward Tomorrow

The worst bit about Trunks’ unlockable paradoxes is that you need to be perfect at fighting to continue with the more elaborate of the three side paths. Those who are finding it too tricky to beat each enemy within the given timeframe can check our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks for ways to help you succeed. Here’s everything about Trunks’ three major branching paths.

Shining Hope walkthrough

The three Saiyans stand united against a common enemy. Image via Bandai Namco

During the Future Trunks Arc mission Twisted World, you’ll need to wear down Zamasu within a given time limit. Out of all of Trunks’ side stories, this is the most straightforward, having you beat the God Zamasu a couple more times before the end. You’ll unlock 100,000 Zeni and the “Future Trunks’s Saga: Shining Hope” photo collection by completing this side path.

Inherited Pride walkthrough

Both father and son show signs of fatigue, but can still fight to save the universe. Image via Bandai Namco

This is the big one. Starting Inherited Pride is as simple as choosing to stay in the past to train with Vegeta.

However, the very next battle has one of the tightest time limits, the difficulty of which is compatible with Piccolo’s branching path for beating Frieza’s third form. You’ll need to beat Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan, all of which have better-than-average AI. If you don’t beat it in time, Trunks will accept that his training is over and return to the past, prematurely ending the campaign.

However, if Gohan comments on Trunks’ strength, you’ll progress to the Universe Survival Arc, only this time Trunks is one of the 10 chosen warriors. You’ll get a choice in the level Father or Teamwork? in which you can stick with Gohan’s plan or go with Vegeta when his bloodlust overwhelms him. Go with Vegeta and play the rest of the campaign to get a single use of the Super Dragon Balls, as well as 100,000 Zeni and the “Future Trunks’s Saga: Inherited Pride” photo collection.

Embarking toward Tomorrow

In this paradox, Trunks is one of the ten fighters for Universe 7 in the Tournament. Image via Bandai Namco

As one of the few side stories that’s unlocked via another non-canon path, the good news is that you’ve already done the hard bit if you’ve started Inherited Pride. During the Father or Teamwork? mission, choose the Gohan path instead of continuing the Inherited Pride storyline. After you make the choice, continue with the path as normal until you reach the end.

One thing you should definitely do before completing this path is ensure you have used your Super Dragon Ball wish from the previous path. This is because you can’t unlock a second use simultaneously, and because Trunks reaches the end of the Universe Survival Tournament in this side path as well, you’ll unlock the ability to summon Super Shenron. In addition, you’ll also get 100,000 Zeni and the “Future Trunks’s Saga: Embarking toward Tomorrow” photo collection.

