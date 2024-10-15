How to Teleport in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO takes the flashiness and high-speed combat of the Dragon Ball series and turns it up to 11 with intense teleportation-based attacks. While true teleportation is a skill only Goku and a few others can use, the rest of the characters in Sparking! ZERO can pull off lesser variants.

Teleporting in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, explained

Goku’s Instant Transmission allows him to teleport directly to his opponent. It’s part of his moveset in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO. Every Goku form past Goku (Mid) can use Instant Transmission, and it’s a sure-fire to catch up to your opponent no matter where they are. Other characters, however, have to use short bursts of high-speed movement called Vanishing Assaults.

Vanishing Assaults can be utilized by every character in the game, including Goku.

Using Vanishing Assaults in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

A quick way to close the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanishing Assaults are very satisfying to hit. Depending on your distance from your opponent, you quickly teleport to close the gap and follow up with an attack that launches them away from you. You can follow up with pursuit attacks while they’re mid-air to continue the combo or launch a quick Super attack at them, since your opponent won’t be able to deflect while they’re flying.

Certain Grab attacks also launch enemies away with a similar effect, but they don’t all allow for pursuit follow-ups. Pressing these buttons launches a Vanishing Assault on both Standard and Classic layouts.

PlayStation: Square+X

Square+X Xbox: X+A

Now that they’re flying, you need to continue the chain to successfully knock them down.

Using Vanishing Attacks in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

A great way to follow up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After sending your opponent flying, you can follow up the move with a Vanishing Attack. This move lets you teleport behind the opponent and knock them away a second time. The button prompt for this move is the same for both control layouts as well.

PlayStation: Triangle

Triangle Xbox: Y

If you are in Sparking! mode, you should be able to launch multiple follow-up attacks before finishing up your combo.

Using Lightning Attacks in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

The last attack to end the chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final chain of the combo is the Lightning Attack. If you choose to not end your chain of teleporting attacks with a Burst Super move, you can use the Lightning Attack to knock them down instead. Once you follow up with one or more Vanishing Attacks, press this button to end the combo.

PlayStation: Circle

Circle Xbox: B

Using a Lightning Attack will teleport your character right on top of the flying enemy and follow it up with a stomp to shove them into the ground.

Lastly, if you’re having trouble with any of these mechanics, you can always practice them with Piccolo in the Super Training menu

