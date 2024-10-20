Best mods for Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO is an excellent fighting game with many popular characters and great features. However, it still lacks several elements that many series fans have come to expect from the game, so they have decided to include some of these through mods.

Here are some of the best Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO mods hardcore fans will enjoy using.

Budokai Tenkaichi Themed Mods

This simply changes the game’s title. Image via Nexus Mods

These mods are tailored toward the hardcore fans of the Tenkaichi series who either can’t let go of the past or just want a very specific gameplay experience. For this, fans have made several mods that make Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO feel like a proper sequel to the Tenkaichi series. This includes the simple but popular Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Logo mod, which switches the Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO logo for a Budokai Tenkaichi 4 logo in the main menu. Many believe this gives the game its proper title.

The BT3 Roster Art mod continues the nostalgia trend by changing the standard roster background artwork to the Budokai Tenkaichi 3 roster artwork. Finally, the most popular mod in this category, DBZ BT3 Music – OST, imports all the BGMs and songs from Budokai Tenkaichi 3. This hypes up battles while simultaneously triggering some nostalgic memories.

Performance and Visual Mods

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO lacks several visual and performance features which make the game feel a little limiting. These include a 60fps frame rate limit and a noticeable lack of Ultrawide support. However, the Performance Enhancer—Unlock Framerate mod removes the frame rate limit, disables Chromatic Aberration, and adds an option to disable Bloom. It also enables Temporal Upscaling (TAAU), making the game run significantly smoother..

Additionally, the Ultrawide mod gives the game a much-needed Ultrawide mode, while also making the FOV adjust automatically. The mode also works when playing against players online, making it one of the most useful visual additions to the game. An even more useful feature in this category is the PS4 low-end PC Optimization mod. This is tailored towards those who don’t have powerful PC setups, and similar to features like FSR and DLSS, it helps maintain good performance while keeping good visuals.

Revamped Character Selection Screen

The better, revamped character selection screen. Image via Nexus mods.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’s character selection screen images have been a sore subject in the community. Despite the game’s backend featuring several high-definition artwork for all characters, none of them have been included in the full game. However, the Character Selection Screen Revamped mod undoes this by replacing the current low-resolution character images for all 182 characters with their best HD version. This significantly enhances the gameplay and visual experience as the models are more crisp and easier on the eyes.

Let’s Fight Somewhere Else (LFSE)

Inspired by the hilarious Let’s Fight Somewhere Empty Dragon Ball meme that sees Goku and Vegeta fighting in absurd places. The Let’s Fight Somewhere Else mod gives you access to several arenas and stages that are otherwise inaccessible in the game. This includes stages seen in cutscenes of the story mode and character selection screens. These stages can be accessed from the Custom tab in the selection screen and include stages like Goku’s House, Kame House, Tournament of Power – Final Battle, Space, and more.

Anime Graphics

All characters will look like their anime versions. Image via Nexus Mods

While Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has impeccable visuals and character models, some players believe the characters could look more like their anime versions. To address this, a player created the Anime Graphics mod, which reshades all in-game character models to look like they’re straight from the anime series, specifically Dragon Ball Super. The mod makes the character outlines and colors pop, making them significantly more vibrant and fights, in turn, look more exciting.

Pinnacle of Power

The Pinnacle of Power mod is one of the most popular mods for Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO due to how cool it is. Simply put, this gives every player the same type of Aura effect seen on Goku and full-power Jiren. This makes fights between characters feel more exciting than before. The Auras are all dependent on the characters, and some characters have much cooler Auras than others. Coupling this mod with others, such as the Anime mod and frame rate enhancer mod, makes way for unforgettable and epic fights between characters that would not be as impressive without them.

