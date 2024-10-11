Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku branching paths: Goku is reaching his Super Saiyan form for the first time, having blonde spiky hair and torn robes. He looks extremely angry.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Dragon Ball

How to Transform and use Fusion in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

This is to go one step beyond.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 04:16 am

Transforming and Fusing is a great way to up the tempo of any fight in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO—and your character’s animations going beyond their current power level is a treat to see.

Not every character can Transform or Fuse, though; even if you can, knowing how to do it is tricky if you haven’t gone through the training options or skipped through a tutorial in the story. So, let’s show you what you need to do to make the most of the feature.

Fusing and Transforming might not seem important most of the time. After all, you can pick an already Fused or Transformed character on the character select screen. But if you are trying to shave off some DP from your overall team, it’s a way to get around getting a higher DP character in your squad by Transforming or Fusing them mid-fight instead.

How to Transform into anything in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Frieza branching paths: Frieza standing victorious after the fight with Goku on Namek.
Not just a Saiyan trick. Image via Bandai Namco

Saiyans aren’t the only thing that can Transform in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO. Characters like Frieza and Cooler, as well as most of the movie villains, and additional characters like Jiren and Toppo, also have additional in-game forms.

You can see if a character can Transform when selecting them on the character select screen. Above their Technique Information, at the bottom right of the hud, you should see all the available Transformations that characters can use. Some might have one, while others, like Vegeta and Goku, could have several.

So long as a character has a Transformation option when you go into a battle, you’ll need to start building up your Skill Counter by a couple of levels, either by fighting or getting hit. After a while, you should have enough Skill Counter points to Transform. You need around one or two for something like a Super Saiyan, but you might need even more than that to go to Super Saiyan Blue.

You can check to see if you have enough points to Transform into something by looking under the fighter’s head beside the Skill Counter bar. Under your character, a flashing blue arrow pointing up appears if you have enough points to Transform.

Now that you can Transform, you need to hold up on the controller’s D-Pad to bring up a sub-menu that showcases all the different forms you can turn into. You can press L1/R1 or LB/RB to switch pages if you have multiple. Hit the corresponding button associated with the Transformation you want to turn into, and your character should Transform on the spot.

You should then be in that Transformation for the remainder of the battle.

How to Fuse characters in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths: The Fused Zamasu form is deteriorating from its right side as his mortal side becomes corrupted.
Fuse to reach new strengths. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fusion works similarly to Transformation, but you need several instead of one character.

In the character select screen, when coming up with a team, you must choose characters with Fusions you can use in-game. This is parings like Goku and Vegeta, Trunks and Goten, Goku Black and Zamasu, etc.

This is where it gets confusing. Not every version of Goku and Vegeta, for example, can Fuse. You need to find the correct versions of both characters for Fusion to be an option, such as Goku and Vegeta from the end of Z, over their early forms.

You need to build up the Skill Counter meter again and, like with Transformations, hold up on the D-Pad. You’ll have a list of both Transformations and Fusions to choose from. You’ll need to press R1/L1 or LB/RB on your controller to cycle over to Fusions instead of Transformations to pick the one you want.

You’ll get a small animation, and your newly Fused character will be ready to fight.

