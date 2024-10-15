How to Grab in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO brings back a lot of old battle features introduced in the original Budokai Tenkaichi series. One of the more commonly used abilities in battle is the Grab attack, a great way to counter enemies that block often. This is how you can master the Grab ability.

How to use Grabs in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

An essential skill to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grab attacks are simple to execute in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO as long as your opponent is either standing still or blocking. Grab attacks or Throws are the way to go if you can’t get through an opponent’s guard. How you pull it off is dependent on the control scheme you’re using.

Standard: RB+X (Xbox) or R1+Square (PlayStation)

RB+X (Xbox) or R1+Square (PlayStation) Classic: A, A (Xbox) or X, X (PlayStation)

If you’re an old-school player who uses Classic controls, double-tap the Dash key, and you should be able to break through your opponent’s guard. For Standard control users, hold down the Guard button and press the Attack button together to Grab your opponent.

How to break Grabs in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

An easy way to counter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know how to use Grab attacks, you also have to anticipate your enemies being able to do the same. If you see a Throw coming at you, you can break through it mid-animation and free yourself of the attack. Unlike more complex maneuvers like Beam Deflection, this one is relatively simple.

Standard: RB (Xbox) or R1 (PlayStation)

RB (Xbox) or R1 (PlayStation) Classic: B (Xbox) or Circle (PlayStation)

The Guard button is your friend here. For Standard users, press RB or R1 the moment you see the opponent’s Grab animation, while Classic users have to press B or Circle. This can be hard to pull off in the heat of battle, but if done right, you will knock the enemy back, opening them to a counterattack.

All unique Grabs in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’s roster of characters interact in unique ways depending on whether they have a history with each other throughout the main story. Certain Grab attacks are changed to be more faithful to the series if these characters encounter each other in specific Episode Battles.

These are all of the unique Grab attacks in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

Goku (Super Saiyan) vs. Frieza (Final Form)

Android 16 vs. Cell (Imperfect)

Broly (DBZ: Legendary Super Saiyan) vs. Goku (Super Saiyan)

Teen Gohan (Super Saiyan 2) vs. Cell (Perfect)

Goku (Super Saiyan 3) vs. Majin Buu

Ultimate Gohan vs. Super Buu

Vegeta (Super Saiyan Blue) vs. Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé)

Goku (Ultra Instinct) vs. Kefla

Toppo (God of Destruction) vs. Frieza (Final Form)

Broly (DBS: Super Saiyan) vs. Frieze (Final Form)

Try them out in Episode Battles to get a nostalgic feel of the original Dragon Ball source material.

