How to beat Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO brings back every classic fight from the Dragon Ball series with updated graphics and high-speed battle gameplay. A very early roadblock in the Goku episode of the main story is the battle against Great Ape Vegeta. This is how you can defeat Vegeta easily.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Vegeta’s Secret Maneuver guide

Pick the mission from the Episode Map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing the Goku vs Vegeta battle in Goku’s Saga of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, you will be led to the next main quest: Vegeta’s Secret Maneuver. This battle will see the conclusion of Goku and Vegeta’s first encounter by having you, as Goku, take down Vegeta after he transforms into a Great Ape. This iconic battle from Dragon Ball Z can be more difficult than it looks.

A menacing presence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After listening to Vegeta’s chilling threat, it’s time to take down his Great Ape form. Some mechanics might seem familiar if you have played the older Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi games. The main one is that you cannot use Rush-based Super attacks on giant enemies, including Great Ape Vegeta. This means avoid using your Kaio-ken Attack at all costs.

The second thing to note is that even though you can damage Vegeta, you cannot make him flinch with most of your attacks. To make him stagger, you have to fill up your Sparking! gauge to the maximum and launch a barrage of attacks on him. Great Ape Vegeta also has more attack and defense than Goku, so taking too many hits in a row can spell a quick defeat.

Now that you know what to look out for, here are some tips that should help you win.

Defeating Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Time to take down the Great Ape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These tips and tricks should help you defeat Great Ape Vegeta relatively easily.

Vegeta is slower in his Great Ape form . You can outmaneuver him and dodge his attacks much easier with your increased dash speed.

. You can outmaneuver him and dodge his attacks much easier with your increased dash speed. Vegeta will use his Super attacks quite often . Bait him into using them, dodge, and immediately retaliate with a Kamehameha.

. Bait him into using them, dodge, and immediately retaliate with a Kamehameha. If you’re feeling spicy, you can clash your Kamehameha with Vegeta’s Super attack and overpower him. This will deal massive damage but can easily backfire if you fail .

and overpower him. This will deal massive damage but can easily . Get into Sparking! mode as often as possible whenever you see an opening and knock down Vegeta with a flurry of attacks. This leaves him wide open for another Kamehameha.

The battle with Great Ape Vegeta is the game’s first true roadblock in its story mode. It might take a few attempts, but with these tips, you should be able to reach the finale of the Saiyan Saga.

One last thing to note is that if the battle still feels too challenging, you can lower the difficulty level and try again. This should help you progress through the Story mode’s more difficult battles.

