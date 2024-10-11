How to unlock Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Despite its long list of playable characters, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO fans have been particularly excited about using Goku Black, the evil counterpart of the heroic Saiyan in the popular anime series. If you’re wondering how to unlock Black in Sparking! ZERO, we’ve got you covered with a detailed guide.

Sparking! ZERO boasts a whooping 182-character roster, offering an exciting Dragon Ball fighting game experience. From adored and respected fighters to the manga’s most hated and feared villains, you’ve got plenty of powerful options to choose from and gain the edge in your battles. That said, not all characters are made available when you first load into the game, so you’ll have to put in some extra effort to unlock the full roster, including Goku Black.

Here’s how you can get Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero — How to unlock

Ready to be the super Saiyan Rosé? Image via Bandai Namco

There are two ways to unlock Goku Black, including a Zamasu version, in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO:

Purchase the ultimate edition of Sparking! ZERO for $99.99 to unlock a Super Shenron summon. Reach player level 20 in the game.

So, if you get the ultimate edition, you can use its bonus Super Shenron summon to unlock one of two characters: Goku Black or Fused Zamasu.

To use a Super Shenron, follow these steps:

From the main menu, go to the Come Forth… tab and choose Summon Super Sheron.

Here, simply choose the option “I want more more characters” when the dragon asks to make your choices.

You can get Super Dragon Balls by beating character stories and What-If episodes. Keep in mind that these branching What-If episodes often require you to follow very specific guidelines, so you might need to re-try some if you don’t meet a specific outcome’s requirement.

If you don’t have the ultimate edition of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, don’t worry. You can still get Goku Black by reaching player level 20. Once you reach 20, all playable characters, including Goku Black, become available to purchase from the Shop in exchange for Zeni, an in-game currency needed to unlock new items. To get to the Shop and purchase Goku Black, follow these steps:

From the main menu, go to the Shop & Customize tab. Choose the Shop option from the screen that appears after the animation. Go to the Character tab and scroll down to find Goku Black. You can unlock him for 75,000 Zeni. If you’ve accumulated enough Zeni for the transaction, select Goku Black and then confirm Purchase.

That’s it—you can now wield Black’s strengths to spice up your Dragon Ball battles against opponents. You also get the unique “Super Saiyan Rosé” form as soon as you unlock his base form—no extra effort here.

If you’re wondering how to quickly hit level 20 and get enough Zeni, it’s not that hard of a grind, really. You just need to focus on completing the available story experiences and missions. By the time you reach level 20, you’ll likely have enough Zeni to purchase Goku Black and other characters from the roster.

