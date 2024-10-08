All Gohan Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

While Goku is Dragon Ball’s main character, it’s arguable that his son Gohan has the most character development in all of Dragon Ball Z, and that’s something Dragon Ball Sparking Zero examines more closely in his branching paths.

There are fewer overall levels in Gohan’s campaign in the Episode Battle mode compared to some other characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. The good news is that unlocking Gohan’s side missions only requires you to excel in combat, rather than the convoluted method of getting one of Vegeta’s branching paths or the choices you need to make in Goku’s side stories.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gohan side paths

In this scenario, Gohan never peaked after beating Cell and is now about to fight Golden Frieza. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gohan only has one major side path, but it explores a “What If” scenario that is such a hard turn away from the established canon and yet makes so much sense in the context of Dragon Ball Z’s story. This is:

The Strongest Warrior

The condition to unlock this side story requires a decent amount of skill against a tough enemy. Getting these done in time can be tricky, so our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks should help you get better at fighting. Sadly, despite one of his side stories giving you victory in the Universe Survival Tournament, getting there in Gohan’s campaign doesn’t unlock the Dragon Balls, as it’s technically not a victory.

Something is terribly wrong with Gohan, and it’s not just the glitched earring. Image via Bandai Namco

Starting with the mission “Defend Earth from the Frieza Force!” you need to pummel both Frieza and his minion without losing too much health. If the game thinks you’re struggling against him, it’ll stop the fight, and you’ll continue with the canon story. Getting the cutscene where Frieza transforms into his golden form, and Goku hasn’t stepped in to save Gohan indicates you’re on the correct path.

From here, there aren’t any deviations that put you back on the main timeline, and it gives us a scenario where Gohan didn’t peak at the end of the Cell arc. Out of all the side stories in the game, this is the one that gives us the biggest deviation from the main plot and is one not to miss if you want Gohan to become the main protagonist during Dragon Ball Z. Sadly, you only get 100,000 Zeni and the “Gohan’s Saga: The Strongest Warrior” photo collection—but at least this side story was worth the effort alone.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gohan branching paths

The map will always show you when a path deviates by using green arrows. Image via Bandai Namco

In addition to the one major side story, a few fights give you ending cutscenes that neatly wrap up the story. All of Gohan’s path deviations require you to beat an opponent within an allotted timeframe, so here are all of Gohan’s branching paths during his Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign.

Campaign level name Saga Deviation condition Unleashed Rage Android/Cell Arc Defeat Cell within a given time. (Before Gohan says that Cell deserves to suffer) Dabura Majin Buu Arc Defeat Dabura (the time limit here is fairly strict) Lust for Power Majin Buu Arc Defeat Majin Buu within a given time. (Before Gohan comments on how he’s not sure he can beat Buu) Astonishing Team Universe Survival Arc Defeat all opponents within a given time.

