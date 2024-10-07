Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: Vegeta in Super Saiyan form with his arms crossed.
Image via Bandai Namco
Dragon Ball

All Vegeta Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Details on how to unlock Vegeta's side paths during the Episode Battle mode, as well as every branching path unlock condition.
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
Published: Oct 7, 2024 05:02 pm

Fans of Akira Toriyama’s most famous manga may feel like beginning the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign with their favorite antihero, Vegeta. The Prince of all Saiyans first stormed into Dragon Ball Z as a worthy adversary during the first Saiyan arc as a planet-conquering megalomaniac. However, he gained more humility and begrudging respect for Goku during the iconic Frieza Saga, where his campaign starts.

Much like Goku’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, there are some key deviations from the main plot that, depending on the circumstances at hand, may result in new endings or wild divergences from the main plot. While he doesn’t have as many as Goku, here are all the side paths, branching storylines for Vegeta in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, and the steps to start them.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta side paths

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: The Androids standing together looking at someone offscreen.
The three Androids sizing up an offscreen Vegeta who is going berserk. Image via Bandai Namco

In Vegeta’s story mode, you can embark on two major side paths during the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign, each with unlockable rewards for finishing them. These are:

  • Parental Bond
  • Number One Spot

Parental Bond

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: Vegeta in blue and silver armor with spiky yellow hair sizing up Cell, a green and black alien.
Vegeta and Cell square off during the Cell Games in this non-canon event. Image via Bandai Namco

You’ll come across the mission Wind-up Doll during the Cell Arc of Vegeta’s Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign. In it, you need to beat Android 18 within the allotted time to diverge from the main timeline. This step is relatively simple, but the next is extremely difficult.

In the mission Vegeta and Trunks, you’ll be locked in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber with Trunks to train. At the start of the fight, you’ll hear Trunks think about using his most powerful form. Make sure you do lots of damage quickly. Should this be too difficult, we have many Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks to help you with these sorts of battles.

If he proclaims that transforming isn’t worth the hassle, you’ll return to the original timeline. If he transforms into Super Trunks, you only need to beat him to continue onward. Completing this branching path only unlocks 100,000 Zeni and the “Vegeta’s Saga: Parental Bond” Photo Collection.

Number One Spot

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: Majin Vegeta is holding his palm out to blast away his target.
Vegeta has succumbed to Babidi’s influence and now has a giant M on his forehead. Image via Bandai Namco

At the beginning of the Majin Buu Arc, Vegeta will turn into Majin Vegeta thanks to the influence of Babidi. However, at this time, we could not find what triggers the choice of whether you resist or succumb to Babidi’s influence to appear on screen. The campaign skips this interaction, even if you’ve unlocked the rest of the branching paths in Vegeta’s timeline.

We will update you on what you need to do to get this option to appear as soon as we find it, as well as the rewards for completing the side story.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths: the map screen with the Super Vegeta level highlighted.
Some levels give different outcomes depending on your performance. Image via Bandai Namco

To conclude this guide, there are a few battles in which Vegeta can have different ending points, either giving the antihero some humility or emboldening his confidence to further heights by finally surpassing his greatest rivals. Here are all the conditions you need to meet to access Vegeta’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Campaign level nameSagaDeviation condition
Super VegetaCell ArcDefeat Perfect Cell within a given time. (Survive the rest of the fight and cutscenes until you fight Perfect Cell. If Vegeta ponders whether his Final Flash is the last resort, you’ve failed to beat him in time)
Vegeta’s DeterminationMajin Buu ArcDefeat Majin Buu in the given timeframe (This is very tight and requires a perfect fight)
A Desperate Bid for TimeMajin Buu ArcDefeat Majin Buu in the given timeframe (This is very tight and requires a near-perfect fight)
