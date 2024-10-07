All Vegeta Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Fans of Akira Toriyama’s most famous manga may feel like beginning the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign with their favorite antihero, Vegeta. The Prince of all Saiyans first stormed into Dragon Ball Z as a worthy adversary during the first Saiyan arc as a planet-conquering megalomaniac. However, he gained more humility and begrudging respect for Goku during the iconic Frieza Saga, where his campaign starts.

Much like Goku’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, there are some key deviations from the main plot that, depending on the circumstances at hand, may result in new endings or wild divergences from the main plot. While he doesn’t have as many as Goku, here are all the side paths, branching storylines for Vegeta in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, and the steps to start them.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta side paths

The three Androids sizing up an offscreen Vegeta who is going berserk. Image via Bandai Namco

In Vegeta’s story mode, you can embark on two major side paths during the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign, each with unlockable rewards for finishing them. These are:

Parental Bond

Vegeta and Cell square off during the Cell Games in this non-canon event. Image via Bandai Namco

You’ll come across the mission Wind-up Doll during the Cell Arc of Vegeta’s Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign. In it, you need to beat Android 18 within the allotted time to diverge from the main timeline. This step is relatively simple, but the next is extremely difficult.

In the mission Vegeta and Trunks, you’ll be locked in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber with Trunks to train. At the start of the fight, you’ll hear Trunks think about using his most powerful form. Make sure you do lots of damage quickly. Should this be too difficult, we have many Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks to help you with these sorts of battles.

If he proclaims that transforming isn’t worth the hassle, you’ll return to the original timeline. If he transforms into Super Trunks, you only need to beat him to continue onward. Completing this branching path only unlocks 100,000 Zeni and the “Vegeta’s Saga: Parental Bond” Photo Collection.

Number One Spot

Vegeta has succumbed to Babidi’s influence and now has a giant M on his forehead. Image via Bandai Namco

At the beginning of the Majin Buu Arc, Vegeta will turn into Majin Vegeta thanks to the influence of Babidi. However, at this time, we could not find what triggers the choice of whether you resist or succumb to Babidi’s influence to appear on screen. The campaign skips this interaction, even if you’ve unlocked the rest of the branching paths in Vegeta’s timeline.

We will update you on what you need to do to get this option to appear as soon as we find it, as well as the rewards for completing the side story.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Vegeta branching paths

Some levels give different outcomes depending on your performance. Image via Bandai Namco

To conclude this guide, there are a few battles in which Vegeta can have different ending points, either giving the antihero some humility or emboldening his confidence to further heights by finally surpassing his greatest rivals. Here are all the conditions you need to meet to access Vegeta’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Campaign level name Saga Deviation condition Super Vegeta Cell Arc Defeat Perfect Cell within a given time. (Survive the rest of the fight and cutscenes until you fight Perfect Cell. If Vegeta ponders whether his Final Flash is the last resort, you’ve failed to beat him in time) Vegeta’s Determination Majin Buu Arc Defeat Majin Buu in the given timeframe (This is very tight and requires a perfect fight) A Desperate Bid for Time Majin Buu Arc Defeat Majin Buu in the given timeframe (This is very tight and requires a near-perfect fight)

