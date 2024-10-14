What does Proficiency do in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

Did your Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO character’s Proficiency bar just got a boost after a match, and you wonder what you can do with it? We’ve got the answer you’re looking for in this guide.

While most of the game is easy to understand, a few mechanics in Bandai Namco’s latest Dragon Ball title may not initially be obvious. Take Proficiency, for example. From the looks of it, most players would likely conclude stacking up on Proficiency stars enhances the character’s strengths, giving them an advantage in battles. In reality, however, it only offers a bunch of cosmetic benefits.

Here’s everything you need to know about character proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

What does Proficiency mean in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

Have you mastered them enough? Image via Bandai Namco

Unlike what the name suggests, Proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO doesn’t indicate or affect your fighter’s potential in battles. Instead, it’s just a measure of how much experience you’ve gathered playing a character.

So, you may see the Proficiency bar for a character increase even after you lose a match with them—it depends on the number of matches you play as the fighter and not on the match outcomes.

What does Proficiency do Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

A Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO character can gain up to seven Proficiency stars to fill their bar. While it doesn’t offer you a competitive edge, the adorable NPC Zen-Oh gifts you exciting icon titles and a lot of Zeni (currency used to unlock characters and other items) for reaching Proficiency level one, four, and seven.

If you ask us, even though it doesn’t change gameplay, the grind is certainly worth it for players who love to flaunt the time and effort they’ve put into mastering their favorite fighters.

How to gain Proficiency levels or stars fast in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

You can raise your Proficiency for all Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO fighters by playing matches as them in different modes. Every match you play counts, regardless of the mode you choose. That said, we recommend focusing on Episode Battles for the character you want to level up. World Tournament and other multiplayer battle modes also affect Proficiency bars significantly. Remember, winning isn’t the goal; playing several matches is.

You gain the first star right after you complete your first match with the character. From there, you’ll need increasing playtime to rank up their Proficiency and eventually complete the bar.

