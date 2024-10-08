Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Dragon Balls: a golden drake with huge wings and a space background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dragon Ball

How to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

There are nearly 50 character to unlock in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO that aren't part of the main story.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 06:18 am

While some Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO characters are available from the get-go, you can find a handful of characters (not including different variants or forms) throughout your playthrough.

There are multiple ways to unlock characters: buying them in-store, going through the main episodic quests and branching paths, getting your player level up, or using Dragon Balls. With so much on offer, here is every unlockable character and how to get them.

All Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO unlockable characters and how to get them

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku branching paths: Goku is reaching his Super Saiyan form for the first time, having blonde spiky hair and torn robes. He looks extremely angry.
Prepare for the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Unlockable characterZeni price in-storeAdditional unlockable condition (instead of purchasing)
Anilaza120,000Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Power”
Android 1360.000
Baby Vegeta (GT)90,000Player Level 10
Bardock60,000
Bergamo45,000
Bojack60,000Gohan’s Saga, Chapter 4, Android/Cell Arc
Caulifia60,000Clear Bonus Battle “Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors”
Cell Jr.30,000Beat offline tournament “Cell Games”
Cooler90,000Frieza Episode (Not known where)
Cui30,000Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1, Frieza’s Assassination Order
Dr. Wheelo45,000
Dyspo90,000Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc
Frost90,000Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Destroyers”
Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted120,000Super Shenron Wish
Goku (Teen)45,000Win the World Tournament for the first time.
Goku (Mini)You can’t buy it.Pre-order bonus
Goku (GT), Super Saiyan 1, Super Saiyan 375,000Vegeta Episode (Not known where)
Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct/Goku (Super) Instinct Sign120,000Jiren’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc
Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose120,000Player Level 20/Super Shenron Wish
Gohan (Future)60,000Player Level 10
Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 490,000Player Level 10
Great Ape Baby (GT)105,000
Hirudegarn90,000Clear Bonus Battle “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!”
Janemba60,000
Kakunusa90,000
Kale60,000Future Trunks Episode (Unknown where)
King Cold60,000Frieza Episode (Unknown where)
Lord Slug60,000Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 1, Saiyan Arc
Majin Buu (Evil)90,000Clear “To Be the Best: Advanced” in Bonus Battles.
Majin Vegeta105,000Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3, Majin Buu Arc/Player Level 10
Mecha Frieza90,000Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5, Android/Cell Saga
Metal Cooler105,000Use Cooler in battles 10 times.
Nail60,000Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 3, Planet Namek Arc
Omega Shenron (GT)120,000Player Level 10
Pan (GT)90,000Gohan’ Saga Chapter 6, God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc
Roasie30,000Clear Bonus Battle “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before”
Saibaman30,000Beat offline tournament “Yamcha Games”
Spopovich30,000Gohan’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc
Super Baby 1 (GT)105,000Ue Vegeta 10 Times (unconfirmed)
Super Garlic Jr.45,000Zen-Oh’s Order Reward
Super Gogeta (Z)105,000Beating offline “Other World Tournament”
Syn Shenrom (GT)120,000Player Level 10
Tapion45,000Future Trunk’s Saga Chapter 6, Future Trunks Arc
Turles60,000Complete Bonus Battle “Avenger Returns”
Uub (GT)60,000Goku’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc
Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4120,000Player Level 10
Videl30,000
Yajirobe30,000Goku’s Saga Chapter 2, Saiyan Arc

There are many more characters than the list above, and you need to buy them from the shop even after unlocking them. As such, please consider this list a work in progress as we go through the game and try to find other ways to unlock the characters outside the ones mentioned above.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has many characters, far more than it has any right to have, and more characters are coming in the future through DLC. Most of the characters are unlocked either through episodes, offline tournaments, shop purchases, or bonus battles, so it’s not hard to work on all those places and unlock everything gradually, but we are still struggling to find some of the alternative forms available.

