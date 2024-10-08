How to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

While some Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO characters are available from the get-go, you can find a handful of characters (not including different variants or forms) throughout your playthrough.

There are multiple ways to unlock characters: buying them in-store, going through the main episodic quests and branching paths, getting your player level up, or using Dragon Balls. With so much on offer, here is every unlockable character and how to get them.

All Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO unlockable characters and how to get them

Prepare for the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlockable character Zeni price in-store Additional unlockable condition (instead of purchasing) Anilaza 120,000 Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Power” Android 13 60.000 Baby Vegeta (GT) 90,000 Player Level 10 Bardock 60,000 Bergamo 45,000 Bojack 60,000 Gohan’s Saga, Chapter 4, Android/Cell Arc Caulifia 60,000 Clear Bonus Battle “Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors” Cell Jr. 30,000 Beat offline tournament “Cell Games” Cooler 90,000 Frieza Episode (Not known where) Cui 30,000 Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1, Frieza’s Assassination Order Dr. Wheelo 45,000 Dyspo 90,000 Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc Frost 90,000 Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Destroyers” Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted 120,000 Super Shenron Wish Goku (Teen) 45,000 Win the World Tournament for the first time. Goku (Mini) You can’t buy it. Pre-order bonus Goku (GT), Super Saiyan 1, Super Saiyan 3 75,000 Vegeta Episode (Not known where) Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct/Goku (Super) Instinct Sign 120,000 Jiren’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose 120,000 Player Level 20/Super Shenron Wish Gohan (Future) 60,000 Player Level 10 Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 90,000 Player Level 10 Great Ape Baby (GT) 105,000 Hirudegarn 90,000 Clear Bonus Battle “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!” Janemba 60,000 Kakunusa 90,000 Kale 60,000 Future Trunks Episode (Unknown where) King Cold 60,000 Frieza Episode (Unknown where) Lord Slug 60,000 Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 1, Saiyan Arc Majin Buu (Evil) 90,000 Clear “To Be the Best: Advanced” in Bonus Battles. Majin Vegeta 105,000 Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3, Majin Buu Arc/Player Level 10 Mecha Frieza 90,000 Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5, Android/Cell Saga Metal Cooler 105,000 Use Cooler in battles 10 times. Nail 60,000 Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 3, Planet Namek Arc Omega Shenron (GT) 120,000 Player Level 10 Pan (GT) 90,000 Gohan’ Saga Chapter 6, God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc Roasie 30,000 Clear Bonus Battle “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before” Saibaman 30,000 Beat offline tournament “Yamcha Games” Spopovich 30,000 Gohan’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc Super Baby 1 (GT) 105,000 Ue Vegeta 10 Times (unconfirmed) Super Garlic Jr. 45,000 Zen-Oh’s Order Reward Super Gogeta (Z) 105,000 Beating offline “Other World Tournament” Syn Shenrom (GT) 120,000 Player Level 10 Tapion 45,000 Future Trunk’s Saga Chapter 6, Future Trunks Arc Turles 60,000 Complete Bonus Battle “Avenger Returns” Uub (GT) 60,000 Goku’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 120,000 Player Level 10 Videl 30,000 Yajirobe 30,000 Goku’s Saga Chapter 2, Saiyan Arc

There are many more characters than the list above, and you need to buy them from the shop even after unlocking them. As such, please consider this list a work in progress as we go through the game and try to find other ways to unlock the characters outside the ones mentioned above.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has many characters, far more than it has any right to have, and more characters are coming in the future through DLC. Most of the characters are unlocked either through episodes, offline tournaments, shop purchases, or bonus battles, so it’s not hard to work on all those places and unlock everything gradually, but we are still struggling to find some of the alternative forms available.

