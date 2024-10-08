How to unlock every character in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

While some Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO characters are available from the get-go, you can find a handful of characters (not including different variants or forms) throughout your playthrough.
There are multiple ways to unlock characters: buying them in-store, going through the main episodic quests and branching paths, getting your player level up, or using Dragon Balls. With so much on offer, here is every unlockable character and how to get them.
All Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO unlockable characters and how to get them
|Unlockable character
|Zeni price in-store
|Additional unlockable condition (instead of purchasing)
|Anilaza
|120,000
|Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Power”
|Android 13
|60.000
|Baby Vegeta (GT)
|90,000
|Player Level 10
|Bardock
|60,000
|Bergamo
|45,000
|Bojack
|60,000
|Gohan’s Saga, Chapter 4, Android/Cell Arc
|Caulifia
|60,000
|Clear Bonus Battle “Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors”
|Cell Jr.
|30,000
|Beat offline tournament “Cell Games”
|Cooler
|90,000
|Frieza Episode (Not known where)
|Cui
|30,000
|Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1, Frieza’s Assassination Order
|Dr. Wheelo
|45,000
|Dyspo
|90,000
|Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc
|Frost
|90,000
|Beat offline tournament “Tournament of Destroyers”
|Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted
|120,000
|Super Shenron Wish
|Goku (Teen)
|45,000
|Win the World Tournament for the first time.
|Goku (Mini)
|You can’t buy it.
|Pre-order bonus
|Goku (GT), Super Saiyan 1, Super Saiyan 3
|75,000
|Vegeta Episode (Not known where)
|Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct/Goku (Super) Instinct Sign
|120,000
|Jiren’s Saga Chapter 7, Universe Survival Arc
|Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose
|120,000
|Player Level 20/Super Shenron Wish
|Gohan (Future)
|60,000
|Player Level 10
|Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
|90,000
|Player Level 10
|Great Ape Baby (GT)
|105,000
|Hirudegarn
|90,000
|Clear Bonus Battle “Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!”
|Janemba
|60,000
|Kakunusa
|90,000
|Kale
|60,000
|Future Trunks Episode (Unknown where)
|King Cold
|60,000
|Frieza Episode (Unknown where)
|Lord Slug
|60,000
|Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 1, Saiyan Arc
|Majin Buu (Evil)
|90,000
|Clear “To Be the Best: Advanced” in Bonus Battles.
|Majin Vegeta
|105,000
|Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3, Majin Buu Arc/Player Level 10
|Mecha Frieza
|90,000
|Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5, Android/Cell Saga
|Metal Cooler
|105,000
|Use Cooler in battles 10 times.
|Nail
|60,000
|Piccolo’s Saga Chapter 3, Planet Namek Arc
|Omega Shenron (GT)
|120,000
|Player Level 10
|Pan (GT)
|90,000
|Gohan’ Saga Chapter 6, God of Destruction Beerus/Frieza’s Resurrection Arc
|Roasie
|30,000
|Clear Bonus Battle “Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before”
|Saibaman
|30,000
|Beat offline tournament “Yamcha Games”
|Spopovich
|30,000
|Gohan’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc
|Super Baby 1 (GT)
|105,000
|Ue Vegeta 10 Times (unconfirmed)
|Super Garlic Jr.
|45,000
|Zen-Oh’s Order Reward
|Super Gogeta (Z)
|105,000
|Beating offline “Other World Tournament”
|Syn Shenrom (GT)
|120,000
|Player Level 10
|Tapion
|45,000
|Future Trunk’s Saga Chapter 6, Future Trunks Arc
|Turles
|60,000
|Complete Bonus Battle “Avenger Returns”
|Uub (GT)
|60,000
|Goku’s Saga Chapter 5, Majin Buu Arc
|Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
|120,000
|Player Level 10
|Videl
|30,000
|Yajirobe
|30,000
|Goku’s Saga Chapter 2, Saiyan Arc
There are many more characters than the list above, and you need to buy them from the shop even after unlocking them. As such, please consider this list a work in progress as we go through the game and try to find other ways to unlock the characters outside the ones mentioned above.
Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has many characters, far more than it has any right to have, and more characters are coming in the future through DLC. Most of the characters are unlocked either through episodes, offline tournaments, shop purchases, or bonus battles, so it’s not hard to work on all those places and unlock everything gradually, but we are still struggling to find some of the alternative forms available.
Published: Oct 8, 2024 06:18 am