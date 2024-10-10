Image Credit: Bethesda
All Goku Black Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

All of the branching paths for Goku Black's Episodic Battle mode, and the steps for how to get the canon ending.
Image of Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 10:53 am

As one of the newer villains introduced in Dragon Ball Super, you’d think there might not be a lot of branching paths for Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. However, his Episode Battle campaign has the most deviations of all characters in the game.

The first step you need to take is to unlock Goku Black. Once you’ve done that, he will be selectable from Dragon Ball Sparking Zero‘s Episode Battle menu. Getting all his side stories may be relatively simple compared to all of Goku’s branching paths, but completing his campaign is a far trickier feat if you don’t know how. Here, we’ll go over how to get Goku Black’s side path, the conditions for all the branching paths, and even how to get his canon ending.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black side paths

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths: Goku Black in his Rose form and Trunks in Super Saiyan form kicking each others legs in the air.
The best way to counter a flying kick, is to do your own flying kick I guess? Image via Bandai Namco

Technically speaking, Goku Black has only one side path, but they have some deviations just like the deviation found in Jiren’s branching path. This side path is:

  • Proof of Justice

Just like many of the other characters in the Episodic Battle mode, your combat ability is key to getting all of Goku Black’s endings and side stories, and you’re up against several buffed-up opponents per stage. If you get stuck, our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks should help you whittle down their health bar and enable you to get your desired victory.l

Proof of Justice walkthrough

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths: Vegito and Goku Black in his Super Saiyan Rose form are clashing fists
You know a fist clash is powerful when it blinds the audience. Image via Bandai Namco

Your major deviation from the conventional path comes during the level Act Three Begins in the Future Trunks Arc. Beating all the enemies in the required time limit will send you down south.

The rest of the side story is relatively straightforward, though you can only get its “canon” ending if you finish the mission Their Choice without resorting to fusing with Zamasu. Should you finish this side story in its conventional way, you’ll get 100,000 Zeni and the “Goku Black’s Saga: Proof of Justice” photo collection.

How to finish Goku Black’s Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths: The Fused Zamasu form is deteriorating from its right side as his mortal side becomes corrupted.
Since fusing, Zamasu looks rather ill as his body sustains damage. Image via Bandai Namco

The majority of Goku Black’s missions all have branching paths that have him win the day. However, as fans of Dragon Ball Super know, he doesn’t get to enact his Zero Mortal Plan. Most of his levels just need to have him not beat the heroes within a given time.

However, Sins, Gods, and Punishment—the climax of the entire Future Trunks Arc—works a little differently. To get the canon ending, you need to get Vegito to within a sliver of his health, but don’t KO him. After some time, Trunks will replace him. At this point, your objective is to provoke Trunks into using his Final Hope Slash super move. Let this hit you and it’ll finish the campaign. Any other move that KOs you will give you the game over screen, and KOing either Trunks or Vegito will trigger the deviation ending.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Goku Black branching paths: the look of Goku Black's campaign map fully unlocked is a bit of a mess.
Yeah, it’s pretty hard to keep track of what you’ve done and what’s left. Image via Bandai Namco

As mentioned throughout this guide, Goku Black’s branching paths are, for lack of a better term, a mess. Thankfully, none of them are as hard to come by as Vegeta’s branching paths, but there are many of them. To summarize, here are all of Goku Black’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero:

Campaign level nameSagaDeviation conditions
The Ultimate FusionFuture Trunks ArcDefeat all enemies within the elapsed time (your time is up when Trunks arrives)
Responsibility as a GodFuture Trunks ArcDefeat the enemies without transforming
Responsibility as a GodFuture Trunks ArcTransform into Fused Zamasu and defeat the enemies.
Sins, Gods, and PunishmentFuture Trunks ArcDefeat Vegito or Trunks
Their ChoiceProof of Justice (Side Path)Transform into Fuzed Zamasu and defeat an enemy

