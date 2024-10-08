Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching paths: Jiren is an alien with bug-like eyes and pale skin.
Image via Bandai Namco
All Jiren Branching Paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO

Everything you need to know about how to unlock Jiren's Episodic Battle campaign, as well as getting into both the side and branching paths.
Dave Irwin
Dave Irwin
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 01:51 pm

As one of the most powerful fighters Goku faces in all of Dragon Ball Super, Jiren’s branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO highlight how little character development he gets in the original timeline.

Though we don’t get a lot else outside of some extremely difficult endurance fights during his unlockable Episode Battle campaign, Jiren does have a couple of branching paths that have specific requirements to see. He’s also one of the few Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO characters that can unlock a wish from the Dragon Balls via Super Shenron for completing a side story. Below are all the steps you need to take to get all Jiren’s branching paths, unlock his campaign, and get his wish.

How to unlock Jiren Episode Battle campaign in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching paths: Goku hasn't quite perfected Ultra Instinct, so his hair is still black rather than silver.
Goku still hasn’t reached his final form, but he’ll need to if you want to unlock Jiren’s story. Image via Bandai Namco

In order to get Jiren as a playable character, you first need to complete Goku’s Episode Battle mode. You can still do Goku’s branching paths, but Jiren only becomes playable after the mission “Goku’s Strength.”

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren side path

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching paths: Jiren is faced with a choice to intervene or wait as Kale powers into the Legendary Super Saiyan form.
Jiren is agonizing if the impending battle for two unrelated universes is worth bothering with. Image via Bandai Namco

Out of all the branching paths, starting Jiren’s is remarkably simple as it’s just a simple dialogue choice. The side path is:

  • True Strength

However, you may find the endurance battles ahead rather difficult, especially when Goku begins using his Ultra Instinct forms to dodge a load of your attacks. As such, we recommend checking out our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero tips and tricks for new moves to surprise your foes.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero True Strength walkthrough

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching paths: Master Roshi wearing a white vest and green sunglasses.
It certainly takes some guts to stare down the supposed most powerful being in the cosmos. Image via Bandai Namco

First, we recommend that you complete Jiren’s campaign without unlocking the True Strength side path. This means choosing to intervene in the dialogue choice during Saiyan Rampage and finishing off Kale when she transforms into the Legendary Super Saiyan form. Make sure to beat all your enemies in time and you’ll unlock the first of the side paths after the mission Ultimate Climactic Battle.

Once you’ve done that, go back to the cutscene Saiyan Rampage and instead choose to wait and see. In a way, this path is fairly similar to Piccolo’s branching path where you need to finish certain missions before rejoining the main timeline and changing the outcome of otherwise set-in-stone fights.

You’ll now encounter several endurance fights in a row, but more crucially for the story, force Jiren to fight Master Roshi. He will impart some wisdom that changes Jiren so that when he defeats all the heroes in a fairly quick time in Ultimate Climactic Battle, he’ll wish for all the erased universes to return. This unlocks a single use of the Super Dragon Balls, 100,000 Zeni, and the “Jiren’s Saga: True Strength” photo collection.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching path

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jiren branching paths: the only branching path in Jiren's story affects the conclusion.
Two different endings are available for Jiren’s story, and it depends on one fateful encounter. Image via Bandai Namco

As one of the newer characters in Dragon Ball, Jiren only appears during one arc. While characters such as Vegeta have many branching paths, Jiren’s entirely depends on whether you’ve played the side story first or not. We’ve mentioned above how to unlock it earlier, as it’s tied to the final mission with three different variables, but here is a summary of Jiren’s branching path:

Campaign level nameSagaDeviation condition
Ultimate Climactic BattleUniverse Survival ArcDefeat all enemies (complete after the main story for the regular deviation step)
Ultimate Climactic BattleUniverse Survival ArcWin against all opponents after fighting Master Roshi (complete all the side story missions, then immediately finish this one by defeating everyone in time).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
